Kyle Shanahan finally revealed if Christian McCaffrey will be ready for the start of a new season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are favorites to finally dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. After losing the Super Bowl twice in the last five years against Andy Reid, it’s time for redemption.

The roster is spectacular with names like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams. Of course, Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation is a key a factor to boost or diminish their championship hopes.

Furthermore, just a few days ago, McCaffrey suffered a calf injury which brought a lot of uncertainty to the 49ers. Losing the best running back in the NFL could be massive.

How serious is Christian McCaffrey injury?

Kyle Shanahan delivered a very optimistic injury update about Christian McCaffrey less than three weeks away of the debut for the San Francisco 49ers against the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers.

“That’s what’s good when you’re that obsessive about everything. When you’re hurt, you’re hurt, you can’t go. But when you take every rep, every walk-through, everything you do, you’re just so deliberate and everything. He’s obsessed with it. And so when you do get in these situations where you do get hurt and you can’t go do all that stuff, at least he’s put the work in before. So that stuff does come back fast. He understands what it takes to play in this game, especially at the level he does. And not many people play at that level unless they are like that.”