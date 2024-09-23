Trending topics:
NFL News: Lamar Jackson warns teammate not to stream live after Ravens’ win over Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback didn’t seem too thrilled after the victory over the Dallas Cowboys. One of his teammates tried to include him in a live stream, but Lamar Jackson wasn’t a fan of the idea.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

By Richard Tovar

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens finally secured their first win of the 2024 NFL season, a crucial victory to avoid falling into the dreaded 0-3 hole—a situation few teams have ever climbed out of to reach the playoffs. But despite the win againd the Dallas Cowboys, Jackson didn’t seem entirely pleased during a live stream hosted by one of his teammates.

The player who tried to bring Jackson into the live stream was cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was on the same plane as the quarterback. During the stream, Humphrey called Jackson “boss” and encouraged him to speak up, saying, “Lamar, talk to us a little bit about getting that first dub. Talk to us a little bit. You know the flock? They gotta hear from you, you know what I mean?”

Jackson’s initial response was hard to make out, but it was clear when he said, “You shouldn’t even be live right now.” He then added, “We need people that can get mic’d.” Humphrey responded with a quick “Yes sir!” before sharing a handshake with Jackson and moving on.

It’s worth noting that the Baltimore Ravens narrowly escaped a comeback from the Dallas Cowboys, who scored 19 points in the final quarter, nearly stealing what would have been Baltimore’s first win of the season.

Lamar Jackson’s 2024 Season So Far

After securing his first win of the 2024 NFL season, Lamar Jackson now has 702 passing yards through three weeks, adding 182 in the victory over Dallas. He’s thrown three touchdowns and just one interception. His most productive game came in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he posted 273 passing yards and 122 rushing yards.

Marlon Humphrey’s 2024 Campaign

Humphrey has been a key part of the Ravens’ defense since 2017. So far in 2024, he’s recorded one interception, with his best performance coming in Week 2 when he registered 10 combined tackles. In Week 3, Humphrey had a quieter outing, contributing just one quarterback hit.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar

