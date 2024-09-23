Kyle Van Noy sends strong message to the NFL on controversial call after Ravens vs. Cowboys game

Baltimore Ravens player Kyle Van Noy was not pleased with a referee call during an important game against the Dallas Cowboys as his team sought a victory in Week 3.

The Baltimore Ravens finally clinched a win in the 2024 NFL season, breaking a two-game losing streak with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The game was smooth sailing for the Ravens through the first three quarters, but things got complicated in the final moments. Additionally, Kyle Van Noy expressed his frustration with a controversial call.

The play in question, which Van Noy criticized, occurred during a passing attempt by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Near his own end zone, Prescott was pressured and attempted to pass the ball to an offensive lineman, which could have been ruled as illegal touch or intentional grounding, potentially resulting in a safety against the Cowboys.

In the end, however, the Cowboys escaped without a penalty. This pivotal moment took place in the second quarter with 8:42 left on the clock. Fox NFL commentators, including Tom Brady, weighed in on the play, labeling it “intentional grounding,” with Brady also calling it “illegal touch.” Ultimately, the penalty was declined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Van Noy received mixed reactions on his post on X, with most supporting the Ravens player, while others argued that it wasn’t a safety. Some even suggested that Van Noy could face a fine for his comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyle Van Noy in the 2024 NFL Season

In his most recent game against the Cowboys, Van Noy recorded two solo tackles and two sacks, positioning him among the top defensive players for the Ravens in Week 3. So far, this has been his second-best performance of the season.

His standout game in the 2024 season came against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he notched three solo tackles and three quarterback hits. It’s worth noting that Van Noy has been with the Ravens since the 2023 season.

Advertisement