NFL

Kyle Van Noy sends strong message to the NFL on controversial call after Ravens vs. Cowboys game

Baltimore Ravens player Kyle Van Noy was not pleased with a referee call during an important game against the Dallas Cowboys as his team sought a victory in Week 3.

Kyle Van Noy #53 of the Baltimore Ravens addresses the media during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on August 12, 2024 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
© Getty ImagesKyle Van Noy #53 of the Baltimore Ravens addresses the media during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on August 12, 2024 in Owings Mills, Maryland.

By Richard Tovar

The Baltimore Ravens finally clinched a win in the 2024 NFL season, breaking a two-game losing streak with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The game was smooth sailing for the Ravens through the first three quarters, but things got complicated in the final moments. Additionally, Kyle Van Noy expressed his frustration with a controversial call.

The play in question, which Van Noy criticized, occurred during a passing attempt by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Near his own end zone, Prescott was pressured and attempted to pass the ball to an offensive lineman, which could have been ruled as illegal touch or intentional grounding, potentially resulting in a safety against the Cowboys.

In the end, however, the Cowboys escaped without a penalty. This pivotal moment took place in the second quarter with 8:42 left on the clock. Fox NFL commentators, including Tom Brady, weighed in on the play, labeling it “intentional grounding,” with Brady also calling it “illegal touch.” Ultimately, the penalty was declined.

Van Noy received mixed reactions on his post on X, with most supporting the Ravens player, while others argued that it wasn’t a safety. Some even suggested that Van Noy could face a fine for his comments.

Kyle Van Noy in the 2024 NFL Season

In his most recent game against the Cowboys, Van Noy recorded two solo tackles and two sacks, positioning him among the top defensive players for the Ravens in Week 3. So far, this has been his second-best performance of the season.

His standout game in the 2024 season came against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he notched three solo tackles and three quarterback hits. It’s worth noting that Van Noy has been with the Ravens since the 2023 season.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

