NFL News: Maxx Crosby sends strong message to Raiders fans about his health

Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has officially announced he will not be playing for the remainder of the 2024 season due to an ankle injury that requires surgery. Crosby shared the news on social media, expressing his frustration and determination to return stronger than ever. The injury marks the second time this year that Crosby’s ankle has been rolled up on.

Despite battling injuries throughout the season, Crosby remained one of the most consistent players on a struggling Raiders squad. Known for his relentless work ethic, he missed just one game earlier in the year after a high-ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens, returning quickly to contribute at a high level.

Crosby emphasized his commitment to the game and the fans who support him, refusing to take the easy path or make excuses. “If I got a heartbeat, I expect to play for the fans that spend their hard-earned money to watch me perform,” he wrote. The Raiders’ star, who prides himself on toughness and consistency, vowed to come back better than ever.

The Raiders are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak. Their last win came in Week 4 against the Browns, and they have struggled to find answers on both sides of the ball ever since. With games remaining against the Falcons, Jaguars, Saints, and Chargers, Las Vegas will now need to navigate the rest of the season without Crosby

Maxx Crosby message about his ankle surgery in the 2024 season

Maxx Crosby’s 2024 Impact and Standout Performance

Despite the Raiders’ struggles, Crosby has been a bright spot during the 2024 campaign. Through 12 games, he recorded 7.5 sacks, 28 solo tackles, and numerous game-changing plays. His presence on the defensive line has been vital, and even while battling injuries, Crosby’s production remained elite.

One of his standout performances came in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In that game, Crosby was a force, tallying four tackles and four quarterback hits on Patrick Mahomes, showcasing the kind of relentless pressure that has made him one of the league’s premier defenders.