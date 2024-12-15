NFL News: Brock Purdy gets justice as Bears defender fined for controversial neck blow

Brock Purdy secured a much-needed Week 14 victory against the Chicago Bears, providing relief for the San Francisco 49ers after a string of consecutive losses. However, during the game, Purdy fell victim to a brutal hit to the neck by a Bears defensive lineman who attempted to prevent a pass. The force of the tackle dragged Purdy backward, painfully bending his neck.

The player responsible for the hit, Darrell Taylor, has been fined $16,883 by the NFL. While significant, the penalty is relatively minor for Taylor, who is earning a $3.1 million salary in 2024. Replays clearly show Taylor using his hands to grab Purdy’s head and neck in a dangerous manner.

This isn’t Taylor’s first offense this season. The Bears defensive lineman has now accumulated three fines in 2024 alone, including two earlier penalties of $11,817 each for a fight during a game against the Commanders. Taylor’s disciplinary record now totals four fines, with an additional one received while playing for the Seahawks.

Despite the hit, Purdy performed admirably in the game. He was sacked only once for a four-yard loss and delivered one of his most efficient passing performances of the season. Purdy completed 80% of his passes (20 of 25), finishing with 325 passing yards—his second-highest total this year.

How the NFL Decides Player Fines

The NFL’s disciplinary process involves reviewing the most dangerous plays from each game. League officials analyze the footage and determine fines based on violations outlined at the start of the season, when players receive guidelines on penalties and their enforcement. Players have the right to appeal fines, with cases reviewed by former players. If approved, fines can be reduced by up to 20% or dismissed altogether.

49ers Offensive Line Keeping Purdy Upright

Throughout the 2024 season, Brock Purdy has benefited from relatively solid protection from the 49ers’ offensive line. Despite the team’s struggles, Purdy has been sacked an average of just two times per game. While those sacks have cost the team a total of 124 yards, the offensive line’s efforts have helped limit damage and provide Purdy with opportunities to lead the offense effectively.