Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers enter the most important moment of the season with many doubts after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, the AFC North title will be decided next Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

During the first quarter of that game in Philadelphia, the Steelers forced a couple of fumbles and were in the red zone with a 3-0 deficit. With 4:13 on the clock, Najee Harris scored a touchdown, but the referees called two personal fouls against Darnell Washington and Calvin Austin. No points went up to the board.

The sequence sparked a lot of controversy in the NFL because several videos showed Darius Slay hitting Washington multiple times, yet no Eagles player was penalized. In the midst of the playoff and Super Bowl race, these decisions by officials can shape the future of any team.

What is the Steelers record right now?

The Steelers have a 10-4 record and are in first place in the AFC North. Although they have already secured a playoff spot, a victory against the Baltimore Ravens would give them the divisional title.

Despite this, the schedule could cause them to end up as a wildcard team, considering they will face the Ravens, Chiefs, and Bengals. When Mike Tomlin was asked whether the referees’ calls have put them in this difficult position, he had a clear response for officials. The Steelers won’t complain.

“I know a lot has been said about some controversial officiating calls in the game, but, I just believe that, when you play well, those things get minimized. When you play poorly, those things get highlighted. We’re not going to hide behind those things or seek comfort relative to those things. Things like that happen week in and week out, but, when you’re playing well, it doesn’t become a talking point or, specifically, it becomes less significant in our eyes in terms of how the game unfolds.”