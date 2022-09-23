The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to boast an elite defense, even without TJ Watt. However, their offense is a whole different story, and Mitch Trubisky has yet to prove that he can lead them going forward.

Most analysts doubted Trubisky from day one and thought Kenny Pickett would take his job by the start of the season. However, that didn't happen, and the rookie is currently second on the depth chart.

Trubisky has failed to impress through the first three games of the season, so some still believe he could be benched. That's not going to change any time soon, as Mike Tomlin seems to believe he's not ready yet.

NFL News: Mike Tomlin Won't Bench Mitch Trubisky For Kenny Pickett

"I'm not in that mindset. I'm interested in reviewing this tape and figuring out how we collectively get better," the coach said after the game. "So, the answer to that question is definitively no."

Tomlin Lauds The Browns' Running Game

Steelers and Browns were quite close for most of the game before the home team dominated late. Tomlin had no choice but to tip his hat off and give them a lot of credit for how they dominated the tempo:

"I think if you're playing these guys, and you're looking at their offense, boy you better minimize Chubb and Hunt," said Tomlin. "A lot of ball rolls to those guys. They're not 1 and 2, they're 1 and 1A. They are a formidable tandem and probably the most complete tandem in football, so we've got our work cut out for us there."

"I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage, particularly in the second half," added Tomlin. "If you can't slow down Chubb, you can't beat this group. And we knew that, and we didn't get it done. So, we got to own the outcome, and we will. There's not a lot really to talk about. We got to look at this tape and learn and get better and get better very fast."

We all knew this was going to be a tough season for the Steelers, and rookie QBs often need a year on the sidelines before being ready to step up. Still, one can only wonder if Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph are the guys you want mentoring your future franchise QB.