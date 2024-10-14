NFL News: Nick Sirianni sends clear message to Eagles fans after Week 6 incident

Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles secured a hard-fought Week 6 victory against the Cleveland Browns, winning 20-16. Despite the positive result, the Eagles head coach found himself in an incident with fans, which led him to address the situation publicly.

On Sunday, October 13, during the final quarter of the game, video footage captured Sirianni appearing to argue and yell at some fans behind the sideline. Earlier in the game, chants of “Fire Sirianni” were heard in the stadium.

The Eagles coach later apologized, saying, “I was trying to bring energy yesterday… I’m sorry and disappointed in how my energy was directed at the end of the game.” Notably, Sirianni issued this apology the day after the incident, not during the postgame press conference.

The victory over the Browns marked the Eagles’ third win of the 2024 NFL season. Prior to their Week 5 bye, they had suffered a 16-33 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Week 7, they face a road game against the Giants.

The Fans’ Side of the Story

According to the fans involved in the exchange with Sirianni, their comments were solely about the running game. They reportedly told the Eagles coach, “If your star running back gets 5 yards on first down, you give it to him again! Run. The. Ball. RUN. THE. BALL.”

The fans claim that Sirianni never argued with them aggressively, despite how it appeared in the video. The fan said Sirianni even told them to calm down and assured them he was going to do exactly what they suggested. By the end of the game, the coach allegedly approached them and said, “I told you we would run! I told you,” confirming that it wasn’t in an aggressive tone.