NFL News: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni provides important injury update on Jalen Hurts

After missing the end of the NFL regular season due to a concussion, the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles Nick Sirianni spoke about Jalen Hurts' current situation and his future.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesJalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

By Matías Persuh

The Philadelphia Eagles faced the end of the NFL regular season without their star player, Jalen Hurts, due to a concussion that kept him off the field. On the eve of a crucial playoff matchup against the Packers, head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the current situation of the quarterback.

According to journalist Jeff McLane, via his X (formerly Twitter) account @Jeff_McLane, the head coach confirmed Hurts’ presence at today’s practice: “Eagles HC Nick Sirianni confirms that QB Jalen Hurts will be at practice today.”

“Jalen Hurts is slated to be at Eagles practice today, sources said. A notable step forward as the QB works his way out of concussion protocol and prepares to start in Sunday’s first round playoff game vs. the Packers,” the reporter also added.

In this way, and provided no setbacks occur in the coming days, Eagles fans are hopeful for the potential return of the quarterback in the game where their team will host the Green Bay Packers.

Nick Sirianni

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

What happened to Jalen Hurts?

During the Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders, where the Eagles ultimately lost 36-33 to the home team, Jalen Hurts had to leave the field due to a concussion. This injury forced him to miss the final two games of the regular season.

Kenny Pickett was the one who stepped in for the former Oklahoma player, leading the team to a 41-7 victory over the Cowboys. He also helped secure a win in the final week against the Giants.

When is the Eagles’ next game?

After the victory against the New York Giants last weekend, Nick Sirianni‘s team improved their record to 14 wins and 3 losses, securing the top spot in the NFC East.

With this result, the Eagles secured their playoff spot and will make their appearance next Sunday, January 12, when they host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field.

This game will mark the second chapter of the season between the two teams, as they faced off in Week 1, with the Eagles winning 34-29 in a game that was originally played in Brazil.

