While Travis Kelce is still the Kansas City Chiefs' primary tight end, Patrick Mahomes has relied on another pass catcher in the 2024 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have formed one of the best quarterback-tight end duos in NFL history. And while the pair continues to shine, the Kansas City Chiefs are starting to see other pass catchers step up.

Fourth-year tight end Noah Gray has embraced a bigger role on Kansas City’s offense this season, proving to be a reliable target for Mahomes. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Chiefs quarterback explained how much he believes in Gray, crediting Kelce for the 25-year-old’s growth.

“He (Noah Gray) does everything the right way. He’s learned a ton from Trav (Travis Kelce), and so he knows how to work within the rules of the offense and get himself open,” Mahomes said. “He’s just a guy that’s going to be in the right spot, so as a quarterback, if you’re going to give him the football, he’s going to make the play happen.“

Last time out, Gray had his first game with multiple touchdowns by catching two passes from Mahomes in the end zone. The tight end didn’t brag about it, and that kind of attitude is one of the things his quarterback appreciates the most.

Tight end Noah Gray #83 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks down field against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-17.

“He’s not going to talk a lot. He’s going to come in – he’s going to come to work, do his job, but at the same time, those are the guys you want on your team because you know that he’s going to do whatever it takes to win,” Mahomes added.

Gray enjoying breakout season with Mahomes, Chiefs

The Chiefs handed Gray a three-year, $18 million contract extension shortly before the 2024 NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. And it didn’t take him long to prove the front office right.

The 2021 fifth-round pick is having a breakout season in 2024, with 23 catches for 249 yards, appearing in all but one game the Chiefs played this year. With two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Gray has already tied his career-high production from last season.

Gray proving a solid option for Mahomes, Chiefs behind Kelce

This is great news for the Chiefs, considering their primary tight end is not getting any younger. At 35, Kelce has already admitted his chemistry with Mahomes may not be the same as before, and chances are that retirement catch him before it does to the quarterback, who’s 29.

Kansas City will probably need someone to fill in Kelce’s shoes at some point, so Gray’s evolution is a promising sign. Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, for instance, is also impressed with the tight end’s growth.

“He really has come a long way. . . As far as the details, practice habits, in-game adjustments. . . You see what he did last week in Buffalo. He’s Mr. Consistent. He’s probably one of the more underrated guys outside of this building,” Nagy said of Gray on Thursday, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.