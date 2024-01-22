He’s done it again. For the sixth consecutive year, Patrick Mahomes will play in the AFC Championship Game as he led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. But now an even more challenging task awaits as the Chiefs will have to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on the road for a place in Super Bowl LVIII.

“There’s no weakness there,” Mahomes told Tracy Wolfson of CBS about the Ravens. “It’s going to take our best effort. Defense, offense, special teams, they do it all. It’s always a great challenge, and that stadium is going to be rocking, so we’re excited for the challenge.”

The Ravens have entered the postseason as one of, if not the strongest Super Bowl contenders in the AFC after clinching a bye to the divisional round as the top seed in the conference.

Baltimore got the job done against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans on Saturday by claiming a commanding 34-10 victory at M&T Bank Stadium, where now they’ll host the reigning champs. Despite not having home-field advantage, Mahomes is confident about his team’s chances.

Mahomes looking forward to claiming another road playoff win

One of the biggest storylines ahead of the Chiefs-Bills game was the fact that Mahomes had never played a road playoff game before, except for his Super Bowl appearances.

Mahomes seems to have listened those who overlooked his fantastic playoff record for playing most postseason games at Arrowhead, which is why he sent a message to all his doubters.

“This is a great environment, man. It really is,” Mahomes said about Highmark Stadium. “But we did hear it all week about playing a road game, and we’re here to prove a point and show that we can play anywhere.”

Now, Mahomes and company will have to visit Baltimore, where the Ravens lost three games during the regular season. The two-time MVP admitted how comfortable is to play in Kansas City, but he also explained the special feeling of playing in enemy territory.

“I love being at Arrowhead,” Mahomes said. “I love being at Arrowhead and playing in front of that crowd. But when you’re on the road, it’s you versus them. It’s you versus everybody in the stadium, and you have to come together as a team and let guys do that. You saw that in the game today.“