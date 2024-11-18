Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills ended the Kansas City Chiefs' winning streak in the NFL, but Patrick Mahomes knows there could be an opportunity for redemption.

The Kansas City Chiefs were the only unbeaten team in the NFL until Sunday, when their 15-game winning streak was snapped by the Buffalo Bills. With this result, Josh Allen is now 4-1 against Patrick Mahomes in regular season games.

However, things have been different in the playoffs: the Chiefs emerged victorious all three times they played the Bills in the postseason. And it seems Mahomes believes a fourth playoff matchup is on the horizon.

When greeting Allen at the end of the game at Highmark Stadium, Mahomes appeared to warn the Bills quarterback that they’ll face each other again in the 2025 NFL playoffs: “We’ll do it again, baby.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chiefs quarterback doubled down on this prediction during his postgame press conference, with Mahomes making it clear to his teammates that Kansas City should be ready for a rematch against Buffalo later in the year.

Advertisement

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills greets Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 30-21 at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, that’s a really good football team. It’s going to take your best football to beat great football teams — and we didn’t play our best football today. They went out there and beat us. That’s just how it rolls in the NFL. All the respect to them. That’s going to be a good football team that we’ll probably see again,” Mahomes said.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid's big admission after Josh Allen, Bills snap Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' winning streak

Allen agrees with Mahomes about possible playoff rematch

Mahomes is not the only one who thinks the Chiefs will probably play the Bills again this season. During his postgame interview, Allen revealed that he can also expect a rematch in the 2025 NFL playoffs.

“Knowing how things usually play out, we’ll probably see this team again at some point. We have to get there first,” said Allen, who has yet to win a postseason game against Kansas City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes something clear about Josh Allen, Bills ending Chiefs' unbeaten streak

When asked about Mahomes’ comments during their postgame handshake, Allen appeared to agree with the Chiefs quarterback: “Given our history, we tend to meet in the playoffs. Again, we’re not there yet, we’ll focus on that when we get there.”

The last playoff games between Chiefs and Bills

The last two times the Bills beat the Chiefs in the regular season, Mahomes and company went on to win the Super Bowl. In October 2022, Buffalo beat Kansas City 24-20. Andy Reid’s team ended up winning Super Bowl LVII months later.

Advertisement

In December 2023, Allen led the Bills to a 20-17 win over the Chiefs. They met again only a month later, with Mahomes’ side claiming a 27-24 win in the Divisional Round. Eventually, Kansas City went the distance and won Super Bowl LVIII. Only time will tell us if these teams face off again in the 2025 NFL playoffs, and whether the outcome is the same.