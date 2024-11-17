Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid sends Chiefs players a clear message after loss to Josh Allen, Bills

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs were handed their first loss in the 2024 NFL season by Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

Andy Reid, Head Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, arrives before playing the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Martín O’donnell

A 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday ended a perfect start to the 2024 NFL season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid‘s men struggled against Josh Allen and company, who won their last six games.

In his postgame press conference, Reid made it clear to his players that the Chiefs should learn from this game. While the message is for all the team, the coach admitted it’s directed especially at the young players.

My hat goes off to Sean [McDermott] and the Bills, they did a nice job. They made plays when they needed to, did a nice job with that. It was a great game to learn from for some of our young guys,” Reid said, via Sports Illustrated.

“Two good teams play each other, the margin between winning and losing is small, man. And that starts with me. We can all learn from it and take something out of this and make us better down the road.”

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs shake hands prior to a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Reid believes Chiefs can learn from loss to Bills but also have to fix mistakes

The Chiefs ran from behind for much of the game, but were trailing by only two points late in the fourth quarter until Allen came up with a great rushing touchdown. That saw Buffalo take a nine-point lead with less than three minutes remaining.

Things you can learn, the main thing is that they’re a good team and, if you have a few mistakes in there, they can capitalize on them,” Reid added. “But you keep battling, and normally good things will happen. They did a nice job on that last drive, and so we’ve got to take care of business on those.”

Reid’s admission after the Chiefs’ loss in Buffalo

Apart from explaining how this game could serve as a lesson for his players, Reid admitted he can also learn from the loss. According to the Chiefs coach, he could’ve called better plays.

I probably could call some more runs, when it was all said and done,” Reid said. “When we had opportunities, we did a pretty nice job with it, with the exception of the short-yardage.”

