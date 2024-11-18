NFL News: Andy Reid's big admission after Josh Allen, Bills snap Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' winning streak

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had one regret after Patrick Mahomes and company lost to Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

Josh Allen handed Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes their first loss of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday, when the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 30-21 at Highmark Stadium.

It was a hard-fought game, but the Chiefs head coach revealed that he regretted some of his decisions. Speaking to reporters in Buffalo, Reid admitted he should’ve called more runs instead of passes.

“I probably could call some more runs, when it was all said and done,” Reid said in his press conference. “When we had opportunities, we did a pretty nice job with it, with the exception of the short-yardage.”

Reid didn’t call enough runs in the Chiefs’ loss to Bills

Kareem Hunt led the team with 14 carries for 60 yards. He was practically the only player the Chiefs relied on when running the ball, with Xavier Worthy, Carson Steele, and Mecole Hardman getting only one carry each against the Bills.

Kareem Hunt #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Mahomes completed 23 of 33 passes for 196 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, including one in fourth-and-long in the Chiefs’ final drive, with the Bills already leading by two scores in the final minutes. Reid knows his players have things to fix, but he’s also taking responsibility for the defeat against Allen and company.

Allen, Bills ran the ball more than the Chiefs

Unlike the Chiefs, the Bills ran the ball every time they could. It was Allen who led Buffalo with 12 carries for 55 yards, including the touchdown that allowed his team to take a nine-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Reid addressed that incredible play from Allen: “You want to try to stay in your lanes, when it extends that long it’s a tough thing to do. We’ll go back and learn from the thing and see what we can do better than that.”

But while Allen used his legs a lot, the Bills got more players involved in the running game than the Chiefs. James Cook had nine carries for 20 yards, Ty Johnson had five carries for 18 yards, and Ray Davis carried the ball five times for 11 yards. It proved successful, as the Bills ended a 15-game winning streak by the Chiefs, whose last loss dated back to the 2023 NFL season.