NFL News: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes sincere admission after loss to Josh Allen's Bills

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost by nine points to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are no longer undefeated in the 2024 NFL season. On Sunday, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills handed the defending Super Bowl champions their first loss of the year.

Speaking to the media after the game, Mahomes admitted that the Bills made things complicated for the Chiefs. The quarterback showed special praise for Buffalo’s defense, suggesting it was a key factor in the result.

“They’re a good defensive football team. Coach (Sean) McDermott does a great job getting guys in the right spots. They got us today,” Mahomes said, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Mahomes went 23-of-33 for 196 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, including one in fourth-and-long in the Chiefs’ final possession with the Bills already leading by two scores. His effort wasn’t enough, as Buffalo won the game 30-21.

Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills attempts to sack Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Apart from admitting that the Bills’ defense was too strong for his team, Mahomes also regretted an incomplete pass to Xavier Worthy: “If I throw it in bounds it’s going to be a walk-in touchdown. I just have to be better there.”

Mahomes addresses end of Chiefs’ winning streak

While losing for the first time was certainly heartbreaking, Mahomes let everyone know that the Chiefs’ ultimate goal has never been to have a perfect record. Instead, their eyes are still on the three-peat.

“You can use it as fuel. They’re a good football team, so nothing to hang your head about. We can use it to become a better football team. Being undefeated wasn’t our goal,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes on potentially playing the Bills again in the playoffs

Allen made it clear after beating the Chiefs that he still takes it as nothing more than a Week 11 game. At the end of the day, the Bills star knows that these teams could face each other again in the 2025 NFL playoffs.

Mahomes knows this is a possibility, and he believes that details would define a potential rematch against Buffalo in the postseason: “It’s always a couple of plays. A play here and there is kind of the difference. Today, Josh makes the play and we didn’t. It’s all about a couple of plays here and there that change the outcome of the game.”