Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Patriots HC Jerod Mayo sends strong message to Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett after loss to Seahawks

Following the New England Patriots' first loss of the NFL season against Seattle Seahawks, head coach Jerod Mayo delivered a clear message to quarterbacks Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game at Gillette Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
© Adam Glanzman/Getty ImagesDrake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game at Gillette Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

By Matías Persuh

The New England Patriots stunned everyone with an incredible NFL season debut victory over the Bengals on the road. However, the joy was short-lived as the Seattle Seahawks delivered a tough loss at Gillette Stadium this weekend following a lackluster performance from the home team. In response to the situation, head coach Jerod Mayo issued a clear message to his quarterbacks, Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.

Not only was the result a tough blow for the Patriots, but the level of performance throughout the game, particularly during overtime, was something many highlighted after the match.

In statements to WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” and asked about what he will do with the quarterback position following Brissett‘s poor performance, Jerod Mayo was clear: “For me, I’m focused on the Jets. I’m not looking that far out. As an organization, we’re still 100% behind Jacoby.”

Advertisement
Jacoby Brissett New England Patriots

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

While Jacoby Brissett’s performance in the loss to the Seahawks was not disappointing by any means, the close competition between him and Drake Maye throughout training camp suggests that another lackluster performance from the former Browns and Colts quarterback could soon cost him the starting position.

Advertisement

Eyes on Thursday Night Football

It is clear that the New England Patriots did not start this NFL season as title contenders. On the contrary, they are aware that they are playing catch-up against strong teams that are better positioned to reach at least the playoffs.

NFL News: Bengals teammate makes something clear to Joe Burrow, rest of the league

see also

NFL News: Bengals teammate makes something clear to Joe Burrow, rest of the league

However, the Week 1 victory in Cincinnati sparked a gradual rise in optimism within the Patriots’ circle about the possibility of a strong season. Yet, a close loss to Seattle yesterday afternoon in Foxborough cast a reality check for the team led by Jerod Mayo.

Advertisement

However, a turnaround could be just around the corner, as next Thursday the Patriots will face none other than the New York Jets in a crucial divisional matchup. Both teams have serious aspirations of going far this season.

Jerod Mayo Head Coach

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

With the primary goal of getting back on track, and after facing the New York Jets in a key Thursday night matchup, the New England Patriots will need to navigate the following games if they hope to make a push for a potential playoff berth.

  • vs San Francisco 49ers, Week 4
  • vs Miami Dolphins, Week 5
  • vs Houston Texans, Week 6
  • vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 7
  • vs New York Jets, Week 8
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Caleb Williams sends big warning to Bears teammates and NFL rivals, signaling season intent
NFL

Caleb Williams sends big warning to Bears teammates and NFL rivals, signaling season intent

Barcelona plan new contract for Lamine Yamal’s after rejecting record PSG offer for him
Soccer

Barcelona plan new contract for Lamine Yamal’s after rejecting record PSG offer for him

Texans' Joe Mixon blames Roger Goodell, NFL for his ankle injury
NFL

Texans' Joe Mixon blames Roger Goodell, NFL for his ankle injury

NBA News: Klay Thompson gets real about Dallas Mavericks potential ahead of new season
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson gets real about Dallas Mavericks potential ahead of new season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo