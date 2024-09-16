NFL News: Patriots HC Jerod Mayo sends strong message to Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett after loss to Seahawks

Following the New England Patriots' first loss of the NFL season against Seattle Seahawks, head coach Jerod Mayo delivered a clear message to quarterbacks Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett.

The New England Patriots stunned everyone with an incredible NFL season debut victory over the Bengals on the road. However, the joy was short-lived as the Seattle Seahawks delivered a tough loss at Gillette Stadium this weekend following a lackluster performance from the home team. In response to the situation, head coach Jerod Mayo issued a clear message to his quarterbacks, Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.

Not only was the result a tough blow for the Patriots, but the level of performance throughout the game, particularly during overtime, was something many highlighted after the match.

In statements to WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” and asked about what he will do with the quarterback position following Brissett‘s poor performance, Jerod Mayo was clear: “For me, I’m focused on the Jets. I’m not looking that far out. As an organization, we’re still 100% behind Jacoby.”

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

While Jacoby Brissett’s performance in the loss to the Seahawks was not disappointing by any means, the close competition between him and Drake Maye throughout training camp suggests that another lackluster performance from the former Browns and Colts quarterback could soon cost him the starting position.

Eyes on Thursday Night Football

It is clear that the New England Patriots did not start this NFL season as title contenders. On the contrary, they are aware that they are playing catch-up against strong teams that are better positioned to reach at least the playoffs.

However, the Week 1 victory in Cincinnati sparked a gradual rise in optimism within the Patriots’ circle about the possibility of a strong season. Yet, a close loss to Seattle yesterday afternoon in Foxborough cast a reality check for the team led by Jerod Mayo.

However, a turnaround could be just around the corner, as next Thursday the Patriots will face none other than the New York Jets in a crucial divisional matchup. Both teams have serious aspirations of going far this season.

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

With the primary goal of getting back on track, and after facing the New York Jets in a key Thursday night matchup, the New England Patriots will need to navigate the following games if they hope to make a push for a potential playoff berth.

vs San Francisco 49ers, Week 4

vs Miami Dolphins, Week 5

vs Houston Texans, Week 6

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 7

vs New York Jets, Week 8