NFL News: Patriots' Maye makes a huge statement after Jacoby Brissett was named the starting QB for Week 1

Prior to the start of Week 1 for the Patriots, Drake Maye sends a clear message regarding his relationship with Jacoby Brissett.

As the new NFL season nears, teams are finalizing details in their last training sessions, eagerly preparing for the debut. One of the franchises in full rebuild mode is the New England Patriots, who have named Jacoby Brissett as the starting QB for Week 1. In light of this, rookie Drake Maye made a clear statement to his colleague.

The start of the rebuilding process faces a formidable opponent in the Cincinnati Bengals, undoubtedly one of the toughest challenges to kick off a season. Joe Burrow and company will pose significant difficulties for a Patriots team, under the guidance of Jerod Mayo, embarking on a new journey.

The legacy of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady was so profound that, after more than 20 years, the starting quarterback would not be either Brady or Mac Jones. This is a striking detail for such a successful franchise.

The beginning of a new phase in Foxborough started gradually with the selection of a new QB in the recent draft. The third pick was used on none other than the North Carolina offensive leader, the talented Drake Maye.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots walks to the field during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Nevertheless, in a highly competitive battle, it was the consistently reliable Jacoby Brissett who was chosen to start the season as the starting quarterback—someone with significant experience in such games.

Maye and his feelings on Brissett as the starter

The competitive battle between the two players for the starting role in the season opener and to maintain it over time has always been characterized by mutual respect. Despite being on equal footing, both have shown respect for each other both on the field and in their statements.

After Jerod Mayo ultimately chose to go with Brissett’s experience and Maye congratulated him while assuring him ‘he’d be there as his backup‘, Brissett told reporters: “It’s the same thing for him. Whatever he needs from me, I’ll do the same.”

Regardless of the final outcome, it’s clear that both quarterbacks have a tremendous respect for each other—an important factor when facing a competition as significant as an NFL tournament.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots runs in the second half of a preseason game against Chicago Bears on August 18, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The start of the Patriots’ 2024-25 season

This year, the Patriots are expected to be the team facing significant challenges throughout the season, and finishing with a positive record would undoubtedly be a major accomplishment.

The lack of star players and an exceptionally challenging start to the season have lowered expectations for Coach Mayo’s team, though it’s important to remember that this is sports, and anything can happen.

The Patriots’ early-season games

Week 1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 3 vs. New York Jets

Week 4 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo looks on from the sideline next to head coach Bill Belichik during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.