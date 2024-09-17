NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes major admission after loss to Atlanta Falcons

Following the narrow defeat to the Atlanta Falcons at the close of Week 2 in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley delivered a strong critique of his performance.

The close of Week 2 in the NFL brought us an exciting matchup, where, to the surprise of many, the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. One key moment contributing to this outcome was a play where star RB Saquon Barkley failed to complete the play after dropping the ball. In response to this situation, he was very blunt about his performance.

After the game ended and the defeat was finalized, the former New York Giants player did not shy away from the media. He took full responsibility for losing the ball at a crucial moment in the game, which gave the Falcons a chance to mount an epic comeback.

After being questioned by the media about his performance during the game and the final result that left them with a 1-1 record, Barkley declared: “I dropped the ball and we lost,”

On what could have been the game-winning drive, the Eagles needed to convert a crucial third and three to seal the victory. Unfortunately, a pass from Jalen Hurts intended for Saquon Barkley fell incomplete.

Nick Sirianni and the reason for the loss against the Falcons

Another key figure who didn’t avoid criticism following the loss to the Atlanta Falcons was none other than head coach Nick Sirianni. He was blunt about both his team’s performance and the rival’s efforts.

“They made a couple more plays than we did down the stretch. We made some plays; they made more,” Sirianni said, per ESPN. “And that’s on all of us. That starts with coaching and goes to the players. We are all responsible for the loss.”

Philadelphia Eagle Coach NICK SIRIANNI in action during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA Philadelphia United States

Asked about the pivotal play that ultimately decided the outcome of the game, Sirianni was firm: “You know, again, in that scenario, I was thinking they might not have any timeouts there, but obviously, they did with the incomplete pass,” Sirianni noted. “You know, that would have come down to maybe a minute, and so we wanted to go up six points, you know, and it didn’t work.

“So, the decision to pass it there – again, like I said – they were junking it up inside, with it being 4th and 3, to go for it, I thought, you know, with them not having any timeouts, I wanted them to be down a touchdown and see if they could drive the field, and they did. Hats off to them.”