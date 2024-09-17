Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes major admission after loss to Atlanta Falcons

Following the narrow defeat to the Atlanta Falcons at the close of Week 2 in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley delivered a strong critique of his performance.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes for a first down during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.
© Andy Lewis/Icon SportswirePhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes for a first down during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

By Matías Persuh

The close of Week 2 in the NFL brought us an exciting matchup, where, to the surprise of many, the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. One key moment contributing to this outcome was a play where star RB Saquon Barkley failed to complete the play after dropping the ball. In response to this situation, he was very blunt about his performance.

After the game ended and the defeat was finalized, the former New York Giants player did not shy away from the media. He took full responsibility for losing the ball at a crucial moment in the game, which gave the Falcons a chance to mount an epic comeback.

After being questioned by the media about his performance during the game and the final result that left them with a 1-1 record, Barkley declared: “I dropped the ball and we lost,”

Advertisement

On what could have been the game-winning drive, the Eagles needed to convert a crucial third and three to seal the victory. Unfortunately, a pass from Jalen Hurts intended for Saquon Barkley fell incomplete.

Advertisement

Nick Sirianni and the reason for the loss against the Falcons

Another key figure who didn’t avoid criticism following the loss to the Atlanta Falcons was none other than head coach Nick Sirianni. He was blunt about both his team’s performance and the rival’s efforts.

NFL: Bad news for Andy Reid, Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes loses another key weapon with big injury

see also

NFL: Bad news for Andy Reid, Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes loses another key weapon with big injury

“They made a couple more plays than we did down the stretch. We made some plays; they made more,” Sirianni said, per ESPN. “And that’s on all of us. That starts with coaching and goes to the players. We are all responsible for the loss.”

Advertisement
Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagle Coach NICK SIRIANNI in action during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA Philadelphia United States

Asked about the pivotal play that ultimately decided the outcome of the game, Sirianni was firm: “You know, again, in that scenario, I was thinking they might not have any timeouts there, but obviously, they did with the incomplete pass,” Sirianni noted. “You know, that would have come down to maybe a minute, and so we wanted to go up six points, you know, and it didn’t work.

Advertisement

“So, the decision to pass it there – again, like I said – they were junking it up inside, with it being 4th and 3, to go for it, I thought, you know, with them not having any timeouts, I wanted them to be down a touchdown and see if they could drive the field, and they did. Hats off to them.”

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Manchester City’s Rodri suggests a player’s strike over too many games
Soccer

Manchester City’s Rodri suggests a player’s strike over too many games

MLB Rumors: Red Sox's Alex Cora under investigation after making big admission about Yankees' Aaron Judge
MLB

MLB Rumors: Red Sox's Alex Cora under investigation after making big admission about Yankees' Aaron Judge

Young Boys vs Aston Villa: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Young Boys vs Aston Villa: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Juventus vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Juventus vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo