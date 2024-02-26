NFL News: QB Russell Wilson confirms the team he would like to play for this year

It is that time of the year when rumors abound in the NFL. Now, amidst all the speculation about his future, Russell Wilson has decided to address his situation and confirmed the team he would like to play for in the upcoming season.

Russell Wilson’s recent years have been an absolute roller coaster. In 2022, the quarterback was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, a blockbuster move that stunned fans of both teams.

As of today, it appears that this move has favored the Seahawks. Unfortunately for Denver, the quarterback has not met expectations, and fans are questioning whether he should remain with the team this year.

Russell Wilson addresses his trade rumors, confirms where he would like to play

When Russell Wilson signed with the Denver Broncos, everyone believed that this partnership would propel the team back to its glory days. Finally, the club was adding an experienced player to the position, hoping to put an end to all experimentation with the quarterback position.

Denver attempted to replicate Peyton Manning’s move from a few years ago: acquiring a veteran quarterback who already had a Super Bowl victory and could bolster their offense. However, this trade has not paid off for the AFC West squad.

After two years in Denver, Russell Wilson’s performance has been underwhelming. Despite Sean Payton‘s arrival, the quarterback has been unable to lead the team to success, reportedly leading the team to consider parting ways with him this offseason.

Nevertheless, Wilson is committed to continuing with the Broncos. During an interview on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, the quarterback expressed his desire to play with Denver this year. However, he also acknowledged that his time in Colorado might come to an end soon.

“I’ve got more fire than ever, honestly, especially over the past two years and what I’ve gone through,” Wilson said. “Whether it’s in Denver or somewhere else. I hope it’s in Denver. I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I want to be there.

“For me, it’s about winning. In the next five years, I want to win two (Super Bowls). I want to feel the chill of that trophy again. I love the city and everything else, but you also want to be in a place that loves you, too. I want to win, that’s all I care about.”

Russell Wilson is determined to succeed in Denver, but it’s now up to the team to decide what to do with the quarterback. As of today, it appears that the club is seriously considering releasing him to save money from the lucrative contract they offered him upon his arrival.

How much would the Broncos save if they were to release Russell Wilson?

In 2022, Russell Wilson signed a 5-year, $242.6 million contract with the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, trading him will be very difficult for them due to this lucrative deal, so releasing him appears to be the most logical move.

If the Broncos release Russell Wilson this offseason, they would still incur a hit of $85 million in dead money, split over the next two years. Obviously, Broncos fans are hoping that the team finds a way to trade the quarterback and avoid this financial loss.