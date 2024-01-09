Russell Wilson’s tenure with the Denver Broncos has not been the best. Even though rumors suggest that the team will move on from him soon, now they have given an intriguing update about the quarterback’s future.

Last year, the Broncos made a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The AFC East team acquired Russell Wilson, but they gave away several players and top draft picks in exchange for him.

The Broncos expected this move to immediately work, but it didn’t. The quarterback has been unable to lead the team to success, and the front office might consider releasing him during the upcoming offseason.

HC Sean Payton shares intriguing update about Russell Wilson’s continuity

Russell Wilson’s tenure with the Broncos has been rough. The quarterback arrived with high expectations, but he has not been able to live up to them and has disappointed everyone so far.

Even though his 2023 NFL season was decent, the Broncos decided to bench him for the last two games. According to rumors, the team’s front office is interested in parting ways with him, but it is a very complicated situation.

Releasing Wilson would impact the team’s salary cap, and trading him could potentially create financial hurdles. It seems the team is reassessing their decision to part ways with him, likely considering the significant economic implications.

Sean Payton, head coach of the Broncos, has given an intriguing update about the quarterback’s future. “That final decision has not been made,” Payton said, via the Denver Gazette.

A few days ago, when Payton made the decision of benching Wilson, everyone thought that the quarterback’s time at Denver was over. However, it seems like there’s still a chance of seeing him in Colorado for at least one more season.

Wilson recently mentioned that the Broncos issued him an ultimatum: either renegotiate his contract or face being benched. Payton’s remarks suggest that both parties are possibly in discussions to find a resolution, aiming to craft a new deal that serves the interests of both sides.

What stops the Broncos from trading Russell Wilson?

For many fans, the prevailing question remains: why haven’t the Broncos traded Russell Wilson? The answer boils down to one simple factor: the huge impact on their salary cap. Despite his potential absence from the roster, they’d still be obligated to cover a portion of his salary.

Should the Broncos trade Russell Wilson before June 1st, they’d face a substantial $32.6 million cap hit for the 2024 season. However, if the trade occurs after that date, they could save approximately $17 million, though it would still significantly affect their financial situation.