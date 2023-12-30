Russell Wilson was officially benched by Sean Payton after the Denver Broncos lost against the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve. At first, the head coach said the decision was made to produce a spark on offense.

“I understand all the speculation and everything that surrounds a move like that. Look, we’re desperately trying to win. Sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things. But the No. 1 push behind this, and it’s a decision I’m making, is to get a spark offensively.”

Nevertheless, just a few hours after the announcement, many reports in the NFL confirmed that the move was just to save money and that it was a plan in the works since October. If Russell Wilson doesn’t pass a physical in March of 2024, the quarterback will get an additional $37 million guaranteed.

That’s why, in order to avoid any possible injury to trigger that clause, the Broncos will go with Jarred Stidham. Now, in a shocking turn of events, the star quarterback confirmed everything is true.

Russell Wilson explains why he was benched by Sean Payton

Russell Wilson spoke for the first time about the controversy with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. It’s important to remember that, before the quarterback’s words, we only had numerous reports and the head coach denying the story.

Wilson was asked about the famous injury guarantee and if the Denver Broncos approached him in October to adjust the contract. It was a crucial question as the quarterback played for a month knowing Sean Payton wanted to bench him.

“Yeah. When we beat the Chiefs, they came to me during the bye week. When the bye week began, on Monday or Tuesday, they told me that if I didn’t change my contract, my injury guarantee, that I’ll be benched for the rest of the year.”

Russell Wilson is disappointed with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos

Of course, no one understands why Sean Payton would say that to Russell Wilson after a massive win against the Kansas City Chiefs. They had a 3-5 record and were very much alive in the playoff race.

Then, following the bye week, the Broncos won three consecutive games and became one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. Wilson play through that knowing his head coach and front office didn’t want him on the field.

“There were nine games left or so. I was definitely disappointed about it. It was a process for the whole week. For all bye week. We just came of beating the Chiefs. We just came off of that. So, I was excited obviously for us fighting for the playoffs and get on a hot streak.”

How long is the contract of Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos?

In 2022, Russell Wilson signed a five-year contract extension with the Denver Broncos until the 2028 season. That deal was worth $245 million ($165 million were guaranteed).

Wilson had two years remaining in his previous contract with the Seahawks. That’s why, the extension with the Broncos hasn’t even started for the quarterback and that $37 million bonus won’t trigger after being benched to avoid injuries.

“The NFLPA and the NFL got involved or whatever I think at some point. I think, for me, I just came here to win and there was going to be a process. I signed a seven-year deal for us to go play hard and that’s my goal every time I step into the white lines. Give everything I have. I want to be here. I want play here. I want to win championships here. I want to be the best teammate and leader.”