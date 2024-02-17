NFL News: Russell Wilson's silent move hints at his possible exit from the Broncos

It seems like Russell Wilson has accepted that he won’t continue with the Denver Broncos. During this offseason, the quarterback made a silent move that hints at his possible departure from the AFC West team.

Russell Wilson’s tenure with the Broncos starter in 2022. He joined the 3-time Super Bowl champions in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, hoping to be the franchise quarterback the team had been searching for years.

Unfortunately, Wilson has not lived up to expectations. Even though his 2023 NFL season was better than his first one in Denver, the team is considering trading him this offseason, and the quarterback seems to have accepted his fate.

Report: Russell Wilson is selling his Denver mansion

Several rumors suggest that the Broncos are not interested in continuing with Russell Wilson as their quarterback. The team wants to try a new player to lead the offense, and that means to part ways with the Super Bowl XLVIII champion.

Even though it has not been confirmed if the Broncos will end their relationship with Wilson, the quarterback might have taken the first step towards leaving Denver in the upcoming months.

According to Business-Den, Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are accepting offers for their Denver-area mansion. This is a clear message that the veteran quarterback has accepted that he won’t continue with the AFC West squad.

When Wilson was traded to Denver in 2022, the couple bought a Cherry Hills Village home for $25 million shortly after the move. They are not only accepting offers, but they are also providing tours to show their mansion to potential buyers.

By the end of the 2023 regular season, HC Sean Payton decided to bench Wilson. The quarterback finished the campaign with a 7-8 record, with a 66.4 completion percentage (his highest since 2020), 3,070 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Which teams could be interested in Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson’s situation is not ideal for the Broncos. With his lucrative contract, it would be very hard for the team to find a club willing to trade for him, so a release is the most viable option.

As of today, teams such as the Steelers, Falcons, or even the Patriots could use a veteran quarterback like Wilson. However, they want to wait until the Broncos release him to offer him a contract.