When the Denver Broncos brought on Sean Payton, they anticipated the coach would mold Russell Wilson into the next Drew Brees. Faced with setbacks in this mission, they have now executed a bold move in pursuit of realizing this transformation.

Things have not been perfect for the Broncos lately. In 2022, they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks. However, he has been unable to prove his worth to the franchise.

For that reason, they opted to bring Sean Payton on board last year. However, their first season together fell short of expectations, leaving the front office desperate to make this partnership succeed.

Sean Payton brings back a former staff member to aid Russell Wilson’s improvement

It seems like the Broncos still have confidence on Russell Wilson’s success. The quarterback has been unable to prove his worth in Denver, and time is running out for him quickly.

At the conclusion of the 2023 season, there were rumors circulating about the Broncos considering parting ways with Wilson. However, recent reports indicate they are inclined to give him another chance this year.

With this in mind, Sean Payton is making every effort to facilitate Wilson’s improvement. The head coach is reshuffling his coaching staff and has recently enlisted a former Saints member for this specific task.

According to The Times-Picayune, Pete Carmichael Jr. is set to join the Broncos for the 2024 season. Notably, he served as the offensive coordinator for Payton during the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV victory with Drew Brees as their quarterback.

Carmichael’s arrival is not anticipated to be for the OC role. With Joe Lombardi currently leading the offense, there are speculations that Carmichael will assume the role of assistant coach under Payton.

Will the Broncos part ways with Russell Wilson?

The Broncos have a huge problem to solve this offseason. Russell Wilson has been unable to succed with the AFC West team, and rumors suggest that he could be playing for another team next season.

However, Payton’s decision to bring in Carmichael sparks uncertainty. Carmichael previously crafted an exceptional offense with an elite quarterback like Drew Brees, suggesting that his arrival could potentially yield similar success with Russell Wilson.