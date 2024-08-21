NFL NEWS: QB Russell Wilson delivers a clear message to the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line

Following issues with the offense, QB Russell Wilson sends a clear message to his teammates as they head into Week 1 of the NFL season.

As the start of a new NFL season approaches, one team that is expected to be a strong contender for the playoffs is the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, during this preseason, Russell Wilson and his offensive line have faced some challenges, prompting the veteran QB to deliver a clear message.

Of the three preseason games scheduled before the start of Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers ended up losing two. Both matches were played at Acrisure Stadium: the first was a 20-12 defeat against the Houston Texans, while the second was a 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The third and final preseason game will take place on Saturday, August 24, at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. This will be the last opportunity for Wilson and company to make final adjustments to their offensive line before the season opener.

In the game against the Bills, Wilson started as quarterback, but his performance was short-lived as he was replaced by Justin Fields. Despite the change, both quarterbacks faced ongoing issues with the offensive line, and the team was unable to score a single touchdown.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter during the preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Russell Wilson is not concerned by offensive struggles

In an interview with Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com, the seasoned quarterback, formerly with the Seahawks and Broncos, stated: “Absolutely not. Because the reason being, as I told you guys, is the level of practices we’ve had against one of the best defenses every day. And how we’ve shown up there. So I think the best thing that we can do is just slow our minds down, play really clean football, and also to enjoy the process, man.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs" Patrick Mahomes names former Tom Brady target at Patriots as dream teammate

Regarding the last preseason game against the Lions, Wilson stated: “ I’m excited to get back on the field”.

Mike Tomlin preseason sensations

After two preseason games, coach Mike Tomlin shared his thoughts ahead of the matchup against the Lions: “It’s just been a good week. It’s just good to take this group through the totality of a six-day process of preparation to play. So, tomorrow we’ll lean in heavier on some situational ball and two-minute, and things of that nature, putting the finishing touches on our physical preparation.”

Advertisement

Finally, coach Tomlin stated: “But, obviously, we’ll keep preparing mentally as we push forward toward Saturday.”

Advertisement

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers season match-ups