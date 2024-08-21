NFL News: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes names former Tom Brady target at Patriots as dream teammate

Patrick Mahomes has accustomed the NFL to a standard of play that no other quarterback can regularly match. His Kansas City Chiefs teammates have become household names thanks to his unparalleled skill. Tom Brady has done that on the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well. Known for making everybody around them stand out, these quarterbacks have had their fair share of superstar weapons, though.

Both Mahomes and Brady have shown their respect for each other and often times envied their accolades. One could only imagine what the 7x Super Bowl champ would look like surrounded by Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, as well as fantasize on a hypothetical Mahomes-Rob Gronkowski linkup with Bill Belichick calling the shots from the sideline.

However, none of these were the focus of Mahomes’ fantasy in the NFL. Instead, he opted for a former teammate of Brady who never got to win a Super Bowl on the Patriots. Or anywhere, ever.

“It’d definitely be Randy Moss,” Mahomes told the NFL’s social media when asked about a retired player he wishes could play alongside him. “Just because I feel like I’d be able to throw the ball extremely far and he’d be able to run it down and catch a lot of touchdowns.”

Randy Moss #81 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots watch the game on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 7, 2008 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Patrick Mahomes and Randy Moss would be a match made in heaven. The wideout helped Brady lead the Patriots to a 16-0 season in 2007, although the undefeated season came to a heartbreaking finale in the biggest stage against the New York Giants. Were Mahomes lucky enough to throw spirals to Moss the story could have been different.

The only players who have shared the huddle with Mahomes and Brady

Brady and Mahomes are arguably the two greatest quarterbacks of this generation, and possibly in NFL history, but only a handful of offensive players can brag about playing alongside both of them. These players in question, however, are not the biggest names in the business and some have not shared the same success as their huddle leaders.

Joe Thuney has shared the gridiron with Brady and Mahomes but unlike any other player in this list, he did not catch a football from the quarterbacks but rather the opposite, since he played center. Still, Thuney definitely had the most success out of every fellow Mahomes and Brady teammates. He won two Super Bowls in New England and, following a trade to Kansas City, he added two more to his résumé. As it stands, he boasts one more ring than Mahomes.

No other player has had that balanced success playing with Mahomes and Brady. Wide receiver Josh Gordon, for instance, caught footballs from both quarterbacks but his impact was not memorable whatsoever. He did earn a place in this list where only a few belong.

LeSean McCoy had his dream come true as he played for the Chiefs and Buccaneers in his last two seasons, respectively. The running back won consecutive Super Bowls with Kansas City in 2020 and the Bucs in 2021, even though he did not play a single snap in either championship game.