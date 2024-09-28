NFL News: QB Sam Darnold reveals key to Minnesota Vikings' success this season

After an extraordinary kickoff to the NFL season, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold opened up about his feelings following the team’s impressive 3-0 start.

The Minnesota Vikings‘ plans took a sudden turn before the start of the NFL season. Initially set to debut rookie J.J. McCarthy in Week 1, a tough injury sidelined him, paving the way for none other than Sam Darnold to take the reins. With an impressive 3-0 record, the former New York Jets quarterback shared his thoughts on his current situation in Minnesota.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, 27-year-old veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, who previously played for the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, emphasized the importance of staying grounded despite the Vikings’ successful start.

“I think, for me, it’s just continuing to take it one day at a time,” Darnold said. “I’m not gonna sit here and say I feel one way or the other. I think for me, it’s just about being where my feet are and then being present and understanding the situation that’s in front of me and continuing to go out there and take them one play at a time.”

The Minnesota Vikings, coached by Kevin O’Connell, kicked off their season with a commanding 28-6 victory over the New York Giants. In their second matchup, they secured a hard-fought 23-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers. Continuing their momentum in Week 3, the Vikings decisively defeated the Houston Texans with a score of 34-7. With such strong performances, the Vikings have established themselves as a formidable contender early in the season.

Kevin O’Connell, head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, speaks to quarterback Sam Darnold #14 during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The goal: staying undefeated

Perhaps few anticipated such a dominant beginning for the Minnesota Vikings, but under the radar, Kevin O’Connell’s squad is positioning themselves as serious contenders for the NFC North title.

A challenging divisional clash looms on the horizon as the Minnesota Vikings prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Securing another victory would solidify the Vikings as serious contenders in the NFC North and bring their playoff dreams closer to reality.

Minnesota Vikings next matchups