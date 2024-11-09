NFL News: Raiders DE Maxx Crosby issues strong warning to the rest of the league

There were high expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders this season in the NFL, but week after week, their performance has declined, and they’ve also suffered significant losses, not only due to injuries but also trades. Given these circumstances, the team’s star DE Maxx Crosby has issued a serious warning to their rivals about what’s to come for the rest of the season.

No one expected such a disappointing season for Antonio Pierce’s squad, but the reality is that the Las Vegas Raiders have just two wins and seven losses under their belt, with a tough schedule ahead.

Knowing the tough position they’re in, one option is undoubtedly to regroup and turn things around, becoming a tough opponent for the teams that remain on the Raiders’ schedule. At least that’s how Maxx Crosby sees it.

“The reality is you know, we are what record is. It is 2-7. Which is not good,” said Raiders defensive end on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “So I look at it as being the Joker. If we are not going to be the king of the castle right now, might as well go and ruin everyone’s season. And I love that. I love being the villain. You know what I mean. I embrace that.

‘Maxx Crosby, defensive end of the Las Vegas Raiders

“Whoever we are going to be playing they are going to get the best version of me. And I expect the rest of the guys to be flying around and ready to perform once we come back from this break. And I think it is good. At this time of course we want to go and get a couple of wins before the bye week, but the reality is, we are 2-7,” Crosby concluded.

Internal struggles plague Raiders as they aim to rebuild

Logically, when things don’t go as expected at the start of the season, the mood inside the team isn’t the best. And clearly, this has been the case for the Las Vegas Raiders. Injuries, Davante Adams’ departure, and issues at the QB position have led to general dissatisfaction within the roster, prompting a meeting with the staff.

According to CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones , the Raiders roster, led by Maxx Crosby, held a closed-door meeting with the coaching staff to express their dissatisfaction and address the “lack of discipline and accountability” within the organization.

“Sources tell CBS Sports that several Raiders players, including team captain Maxx Crosby, spoke openly in a players-and-staff meeting Monday addressing what they viewed as inefficiencies and deficiencies within the organization on a week-to-week basis,” Jones wrote.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 27-20.

Reset and start over

Week 10 in the NFL, and Antonio Pierce’s Raiders have a bye week. A crucial moment for a franchise that has struggled to find its footing so far, and this break is an important opportunity to recharge and approach the final stretch of the season with renewed determination.

Next week, the Raiders will be back in action against none other than the Miami Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa. Both teams share the same record and have faced serious struggles in trying to get their season back on track.

Facing the Dolphins presents a great opportunity to put Maxx Crosby’s words into practice and try to secure as many wins as possible to finish the year with their heads held high.

Las Vegas Raiders upcoming matches:

vs Miami Dolphins, November 17th

vs Denver Broncos, November 24th

vs Kansas City Chiefs, November 29th

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, December 8th

vs Atlanta Falcons, December 16th

