NFL News: Raiders HC Antonio Pierce takes more distance from Davante Adams' future

Following Davante Adams' decision to leave the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Antonio Pierce has taken a more measured approach as he navigates a challenging start to the NFL season.

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a tough start to the NFL season, and head coach Antonio Pierce is searching for solutions to the team’s ongoing issues after star wide receiver Davante Adams decided to leave the team.

With a 2-3 record, Pierce is focusing on Week 6 as a turning point to rebuild the Raiders’ path toward the NFL postseason. Addressing key mistakes that have cost the team in previous games is now his top priority.

Pierce distanced himself from Adams’ departure when asked about the situation by journalist Ari Meirov. “I don’t know. You’d have to ask Davante,” Pierce responded, signaling a strained relationship between the two, which may have contributed to Adams’ decision to leave. Pierce added, “It’s status quo.”

Antonio Pierce’s journey with the Raiders

Pierce joined the Raiders as a linebacker coach in 2022 before stepping into the head coaching role. His coaching career began at Long Beach Poly High School, where he served from 2014 to 2017.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce walks the sideline before the start of the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

So far this season, the Raiders have scored 96 points in five games, totaled 1,485 yards, and executed 298 offensive plays. To turn things around, Pierce will need to focus on tightening the team’s performance and minimizing errors.

Davante Adams’ impact on the Raiders

Though Adams’ tenure with the Raiders was brief, he was a key contributor. Despite missing 2 of 5 games due to injury, Adams offered a spark of hope for the team and fans alike.

In his two starts, Adams recorded 27 targets, 18 receptions, 209 receiving yards, 10 first-down catches, and 1 touchdown. His absence leaves a void in the Raiders’ offense as they look to regroup.