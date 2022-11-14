Cooper Kupp's injury could be even worse than fans think. Sean McVay, Rams head coach, talked about his wide receiver and gave some terrifying words about his health.

The 2022 NFL season has not been the best for the Los Angeles Rams, and things just got worse. Cooper Kupp got injured and Sean McVay, the team's head coach, talked abut the wide receiver's health and is not looking good after he said some terrifying words.

Cooper Kupp has lived a couple of extraordinary seasons with the Rams. In 2021, he was a key piece for Los Angeles to win the Super Bowl LVI, even with Odell Beckham Jr. in the team.

But now, things are getting tough for both the Rams and the wide receiver. He got injured in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season and Sean McVay's words are not the best regarding how serious it is.

Sean McVay gets real on Cooper Kupp's injury in Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams are having a very tough 2022 season. After getting the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2021, they didn't live up to the expectations this year with a 3-6 record after 10 weeks.

Unfortunately, things are not getting better. In Week 10, the Rams faced the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West match. They lost to their Division rivals, but that was not the worse news.

During the game, Cooper Kupp, the best WR in the team, got injured after his leg got tangled up with cornerback Marco Wilson. He immediately showed pain and went directly into the locker room.

"I don't have anything right now," McVay told reporters about Kupp's injury. "I just know it didn't look good, it didn't sound good."

It is expected that Cooper Kupp will miss a couple of weeks. With the 3-6 record, it is almost impossible for the Rams to advance to Playoffs, so they could give some extra rest to the wide receiver and think about the 2022 campaign.