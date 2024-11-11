Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got an incredible win over the Broncos. Now, the challenge ahead could determine the top seed in the AFC.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs saved a remarkable undefeated season with an epic victory over the Denver Broncos. However, their next obstacle is an old and tough foe like the Buffalo Bills.

So far, Andy Reid and his players have managed to win seven of nine games in contests decided by a touchdown or less. However, that might not be enough facing Josh Allen.

Now, trying to conquer a third consecutive Super Bowl, Mahomes and the Chiefs will go on the road in one of the most anticipated games in the NFL. The quarterback knows there’s a lot at stake.

Are the Chiefs undefeated?

The Chiefs remain undefeated thanks to a 9-0 record and are currently in a 15-game winning streak. They are just six victories away of tying the record which belongs to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Nevertheless, the schedule still presents many teams which seem to be headed toward the playoffs such as the Houston Texans, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Chargers and, of course, the Bills. After a tough win over the Broncos, this was Mahomes’ message before going to Buffalo.

“We know it’s going to be a great challenge this next week. Buffalo is playing great football. They’ve played great football for a while now and we understand what it takes to go into an environment like that and have to give everything you have in order to get a win. We know they’ll be fiery and they’re going to be trying to beat us. So, we’re going to have to play better and execute at a higher level in order to win. I trust our guys to play our best football going into Buffalo.”