NFL News: Dan Campbell delivers strong message to Lions fans after big win over Texans

The Detroit Lions pulled off a big road win after a tough comeback against the Houston Texans. Following the game, Dan Campbell took the opportunity to send a heartfelt message to the fans.

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions secured their seventh consecutive win, extending their impressive winning streak with a hard-fought 26-23 road victory over the Houston Texans. The Lions faced a tough challenge, but according to their head coach, the support from traveling fans played a crucial role in the outcome.

Dan Campbell emphasized that Lions fans were instrumental, particularly in the final quarter: “Our fans helped with about eight minutes left in the fourth, they helped.” It’s worth noting that the Lions scored 13 points in that decisive quarter.

The head coach praised the team’s traveling fan base, saying, “Our fans are huge traveling, like they did.” He also expressed pride in his players, stating, “I’m proud of the guys, big win.” So far, the Lions have maintained a perfect record on the road this season.

The game was a rollercoaster for Jared Goff, who threw five interceptions—a rare feat in the NFL. Despite the setbacks, Goff managed to rally, with Jaka Bates clinching the victory with a 58-yard field goal to avoid overtime, sealing the game by just three points.

Campbell Gets Candid About the Game

Dan Campbell acknowledged his players’ effort, saying, “They gave everything.” However, he admitted there are still areas to improve: “Obviously there are things to clean up.” He also praised the defense’s resilience, despite the turnovers.

“If we don’t play defense like that, we don’t win that game,” Campbell remarked, highlighting the defense’s critical role in their comeback win. He admitted that playing with five interceptions against them was tough and that pulling off a win in such conditions isn’t easy.