NBA News: Klay Thompson makes something clear about facing Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Following a narrow defeat against the Denver Nuggets, Klay Thompson spoke to the media about his upcoming return to San Francisco to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Cup.

The Golden State Warriors defined the last decade of basketball dominance, building a dynasty powered by stars like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. With five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and multiple Western Conference titles, the duo captured the hearts of fans across the globe. Now, for the first time in their storied careers, Curry and Thompson are set to face off, but this time wearing different jerseys.

After 12 seasons with the Warriors, Thompson made the difficult decision to leave the franchise that drafted him in 2011. As part of the iconic trio with Curry and Draymond Green, Thompson claimed four championships and played a pivotal role in shaping one of the most exciting teams in NBA history. His sharpshooting and defensive prowess earned admiration from fans nationwide.

Following a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets, Thompson opened up about his emotions heading into his return to Chase Center a court where he built countless memories. Despite the sentimentality, Thompson maintained his focus. “It’ll be good to see the people I grinded with, obviously,” he said. “But to me, it’s just another regular-season game.”

Thompson also acknowledged the significance of the NBA Cup, a league initiative adding stakes to early-season games: “It has great implications as it’s part of the NBA Cup. My main focus is winning because I haven’t been part of the Mavericks for that long. But it’ll be fun to compete for that title.” Now a key piece for the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson is determined to help his new team chase its goals, including a potential run at the inaugural NBA Cup.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors talks with Stephen Curry #30 during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on November 22, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 123-115.

Thompson strategic insight against the Warriors

Thompson highlighted his unique ability to contribute to the Mavericks’ game plan against his former team. His intimate knowledge of the Warriors’ system offers valuable insight.

“I can share my knowledge about their tendencies — teammates, coaches, all of it. They’re a high-volume three-point shooting team and switch heavily on defense. We’ll go into Tuesday night prepared to counteract those strengths.”

Curry on facing Thompson

After leading the Warriors to a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry addressed the media about reuniting with his longtime teammate and close friend. “We’ve had homecomings before, but nothing like this. The level of impact and the brand of Klay in the Bay Area is something that words can’t do justice.”

Still, Curry emphasized the need to balance emotions with the task at hand: “We have a game to play, so the focus has to be there. But he deserves the celebration and the welcome he’s going to get. It’s a chance to reflect on all the memories we created together. At the same time, this isn’t a memorial or an obituary — it’s basketball.”

As the Dallas Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday, the matchup will carry significant weight. It marks the beginning of the NBA Cup Group Stage, where every win matters. While emotions are sure to run high for both Thompson and Curry, one thing is clear: losing is not an option.