NFL News: Ravens Coach compares Bills QB Josh Allen to Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

One of the standout stars of this NFL season, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, has been compared by a Baltimore Ravens coach to elite quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s doing more at the line of scrimmage, breaking the huddle faster, seeing the game better and getting in and out. Handling the protections. Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are probably the only other two quarterbacks doing that.”

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Buffalo defeated Kansas City 24-20.

Josh Allen and the change of Offensive Coordinator

In a recent episode of the Scoop City podcast, former Bills running back Damien Harris highlighted what made Joe Brady a better fit for Josh Allen’s personality.

“Josh is literally the world’s biggest, strongest, fastest, toddler. I swear, he’s so playful, he loves to joke, he loves to have a good time. He loves to be laid back,” Harris said.

“When you’re a guy who is that talented and can win you games at the level of Josh Allen can, if he wants it a little bit relaxed and a little loose, that’s kind of the wave you’ve got to ride. Because again you’re not talking about just your average quarterback, we’re talking about the MVP front runner this year. We’re talking about the best quarterback outside of Patrick Mahomes in the NFL right now. So if that’s what he wants, that’s what you’ve got to give him and that’s what Joe Brady is.”, Harris concluded.

Damien Harris #22 of the Buffalo Bills signals first down during the second quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 24, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

What’s next for the Buffalo Bills?

Week 4, vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 5, vs Houston Texans

Week 6, vs New York Jets

Week 7, vs Tennessee Titans

Week 8, vs Seattle Seahawks

