Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ravens Coach compares Bills QB Josh Allen to Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

One of the standout stars of this NFL season, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, has been compared by a Baltimore Ravens coach to elite quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
© Bryan M. Bennett/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

By Matías Persuh

Undoubtedly, one of the most significant stars in the NFL this season is the talented quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen. His exceptional skills have prompted a Baltimore Ravens coach to boldly compare him to the caliber of players like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

In her recent article for The Athletic, reporter Dianna Russini highlighted a Baltimore defensive coach who expressed high praise for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The coach acknowledged Allen’s remarkable talent and ability to impact games, drawing comparisons to other elite quarterbacks in the league.

“He’s doing more at the line of scrimmage, breaking the huddle faster, seeing the game better and getting in and out. Handling the protections. Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are probably the only other two quarterbacks doing that.”

Advertisement
Josh Allen Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Buffalo defeated Kansas City 24-20.

Josh Allen and the change of Offensive Coordinator

In a recent episode of the Scoop City podcast, former Bills running back Damien Harris highlighted what made Joe Brady a better fit for Josh Allen’s personality.

Advertisement

“Josh is literally the world’s biggest, strongest, fastest, toddler. I swear, he’s so playful, he loves to joke, he loves to have a good time. He loves to be laid back,” Harris said.

NFL News: QB Sam Darnold reveals key to Minnesota Vikings\&#039; success this season

see also

NFL News: QB Sam Darnold reveals key to Minnesota Vikings" success this season

“When you’re a guy who is that talented and can win you games at the level of Josh Allen can, if he wants it a little bit relaxed and a little loose, that’s kind of the wave you’ve got to ride. Because again you’re not talking about just your average quarterback, we’re talking about the MVP front runner this year. We’re talking about the best quarterback outside of Patrick Mahomes in the NFL right now. So if that’s what he wants, that’s what you’ve got to give him and that’s what Joe Brady is.”, Harris concluded.

Advertisement
Damien Harris

Damien Harris #22 of the Buffalo Bills signals first down during the second quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 24, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

What’s next for the Buffalo Bills?

  • Week 4, vs Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 5, vs Houston Texans
  • Week 6, vs New York Jets
  • Week 7, vs Tennessee Titans
  • Week 8, vs Seattle Seahawks
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Aaron Taylor slams ACC over controversial Hail Mary in Miami-Virginia Tech showdown
College Football

NCAAF News: Aaron Taylor slams ACC over controversial Hail Mary in Miami-Virginia Tech showdown

NFL News: Tom Brady sends clear message about Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce slow start with Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Tom Brady sends clear message about Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce slow start with Chiefs

NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes unusual warning to Brandon Aiyuk for surprising reason
NFL

NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes unusual warning to Brandon Aiyuk for surprising reason

NBA News: Mavericks owner makes something clear about Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki comparison
NBA

NBA News: Mavericks owner makes something clear about Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki comparison

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo