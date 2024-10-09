NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson faces potential key teammate loss before matchup against Commanders

Ahead of Week 6 of the NFL season, Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens could be without a key player in their matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Baltimore Ravens are slowly transforming into the NFL‘s breakout team, especially following their surprising victory over the Bengals last weekend. However, their next matchup is against the Washington Commanders, and Lamar Jackson‘s squad could be without a key player due to injury.

Coached by John Harbaugh, the team has been performing at a high level. Next Sunday, they will not only face a tough opponent in the Commanders, led by the impressive Jayden Daniels, but reports indicate they could do so without one of their most consistent players on defense.

The player in question is none other than cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was seen with a boot on his leg after the game against the Bengals. According to Bo Smolka of PressBox, Humphrey did not participate in Wednesday’s practice with the rest of the team.

“Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, who was seen wearing a walking boot after the Bengals game, was not on the practice field Wednesday.” Smolka stated on his X account @bsmolka.

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Humphrey has become a key piece of the Ravens‘ defense, recording two interceptions along with several critical stops in key moments of games.

Potential replacements for Humphrey

If Humphrey’s absence is confirmed for the upcoming Sunday matchup against the Washington Commanders, head coach John Harbaugh will be considering potential replacements for a key position, opting for a player with a different style.

The Ravens would have to rely heavily on Brandon Stephens and rookie Nate Wiggins if Humphrey is out of the lineup. Another alternative is to include T.J. Tampa in the starting roster.

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?

vs Washington Commanders, Week 6

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 7

vs Cleveland Browns, Week 8

vs Denver Broncos, Week 9

vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10

