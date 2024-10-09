Trending topics:
NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson faces potential key teammate loss before matchup against Commanders

Ahead of Week 6 of the NFL season, Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens could be without a key player in their matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

By Matías Persuh

The Baltimore Ravens are slowly transforming into the NFL‘s breakout team, especially following their surprising victory over the Bengals last weekend. However, their next matchup is against the Washington Commanders, and Lamar Jackson‘s squad could be without a key player due to injury.

Coached by John Harbaugh, the team has been performing at a high level. Next Sunday, they will not only face a tough opponent in the Commanders, led by the impressive Jayden Daniels, but reports indicate they could do so without one of their most consistent players on defense.

The player in question is none other than cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was seen with a boot on his leg after the game against the Bengals. According to Bo Smolka of PressBox, Humphrey did not participate in Wednesday’s practice with the rest of the team.

“Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, who was seen wearing a walking boot after the Bengals game, was not on the practice field Wednesday.” Smolka stated on his X account @bsmolka.

Marlon Humphrey

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Humphrey has become a key piece of the Ravens‘ defense, recording two interceptions along with several critical stops in key moments of games.

Potential replacements for Humphrey

If Humphrey’s absence is confirmed for the upcoming Sunday matchup against the Washington Commanders, head coach John Harbaugh will be considering potential replacements for a key position, opting for a player with a different style.

The Ravens would have to rely heavily on Brandon Stephens and rookie Nate Wiggins if Humphrey is out of the lineup. Another alternative is to include T.J. Tampa in the starting roster.

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?

  • vs Washington Commanders, Week 6
  • vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 7
  • vs Cleveland Browns, Week 8
  • vs Denver Broncos, Week 9
  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

