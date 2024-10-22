Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ravens TE Mark Andrews reacts to Lamar Jackson's performance against the Bucs

Following a significant victory in Week 7 of the NFL, Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews expressed his thoughts on playing alongside Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

By Matías Persuh

The Baltimore Ravens have definitely established themselves as serious contenders in the NFL, especially after their decisive victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. An exceptional performance from QB Lamar Jackson propelled Harbaugh’s team to an impressive showing. TE Mark Andrews set a historic record and commented on playing alongside Jackson.

Raymond James Stadium was the stage for a solid performance by the Ravens, who sealed a strong victory with a score of 41 to 31 over the home team. Jackson was the standout player, leading his teammates to perform at their highest level.

Once the game was over, it was Mark Andrews himself who, in an interview with Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner, shared his feelings about playing alongside the QB: “Obviously, incredibly grateful. … I’ve been blessed with incredible teammate — obviously, No. 8.

Advertisement

The team coached by John Harbaugh improved their record to 5 wins and 2 losses, which leads us to believe they are serious contenders not only in the AFC North but also for a potential playoff spot.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement

Mark Andrews and a historic record

The Ravens’ solid victory over the Buccaneers not only left Harbaugh’s team with an impressive record but also featured a historic milestone achieved by talented TE Mark Andrews.

NFL News: Browns secure replacement for Deshaun Watson with Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes teammate

see also

NFL News: Browns secure replacement for Deshaun Watson with Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes teammate

With his two touchdowns scored last night in the game against Tampa Bay, Andrews reached 43 touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens, surpassing none other than legendary TE Todd Heap as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

Advertisement
Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates, after he catches a pass for a touchdown and scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

Baltimore Ravens upcoming matches

  • vs Cleveland Browns, Week 8
  • vs Denver Broncos, Week 9
  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10
  • vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 11
  • vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 12
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

PSG vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

PSG vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Juventus vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Juventus vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Aston Villa vs Bologna: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Aston Villa vs Bologna: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo