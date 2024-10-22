NFL News: Ravens TE Mark Andrews reacts to Lamar Jackson's performance against the Bucs

Following a significant victory in Week 7 of the NFL, Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews expressed his thoughts on playing alongside Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens have definitely established themselves as serious contenders in the NFL, especially after their decisive victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. An exceptional performance from QB Lamar Jackson propelled Harbaugh’s team to an impressive showing. TE Mark Andrews set a historic record and commented on playing alongside Jackson.

Raymond James Stadium was the stage for a solid performance by the Ravens, who sealed a strong victory with a score of 41 to 31 over the home team. Jackson was the standout player, leading his teammates to perform at their highest level.

Once the game was over, it was Mark Andrews himself who, in an interview with Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner, shared his feelings about playing alongside the QB: “Obviously, incredibly grateful. … I’ve been blessed with incredible teammate — obviously, No. 8.“

The team coached by John Harbaugh improved their record to 5 wins and 2 losses, which leads us to believe they are serious contenders not only in the AFC North but also for a potential playoff spot.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Mark Andrews and a historic record

The Ravens’ solid victory over the Buccaneers not only left Harbaugh’s team with an impressive record but also featured a historic milestone achieved by talented TE Mark Andrews.

With his two touchdowns scored last night in the game against Tampa Bay, Andrews reached 43 touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens, surpassing none other than legendary TE Todd Heap as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates, after he catches a pass for a touchdown and scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

Baltimore Ravens upcoming matches

vs Cleveland Browns, Week 8

vs Denver Broncos, Week 9

vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 11

vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 12

