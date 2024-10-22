Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Browns secure replacement for Deshaun Watson with Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes teammate

After the Cleveland Browns confirmed Deshaun Watson's injury, the team find his replacement. They have chosen a former teammate of Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs for the rest of the NFL regular season.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Santiago Tovar

In a strategic move, the Cleveland Browns have brought in a replacement for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is sidelined with a torn Achilles. A former teammate of Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs has been selected to fill the void, offering head coach Kevin Stefanski some much-needed support during the NFL regular season.

The Browns have struggled so far, sitting at 1-6 through seven weeks of the season, and Stefanski is under pressure to turn things around. With Watson out for the rest of the year, the team needed a quick solution.

To fill Watson’s spot, the Browns have signed 25-year-old quarterback Bailey Zappe, who was in the practice squad with Mahomes and the Chiefs. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero shared the news, stating: “A new QB in Cleveland: The Browns are signing Bailey Zappe off the Chiefs practice squad, per sources.”

Pelissero also discussed the role Zappe will play in the team’s upcoming Week 8 matchup in the NFL: “With Deshaun Watson’s season over and Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s status in flux, Jameis Winston could start Sunday vs. Baltimore, and Zappe would back him up.”

Zappe will be with the Browns, according to Tom Pelissero. Via @TomPelissero.

Who is Bailey Zappe?

Bailey Michael Zappe, a 25-year-old quarterback from Victoria, Texas, was previously part of the Chiefs‘ practice squad. He began his college football journey with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in 2021, where his standout performance caught the attention of NFL scouts. As a result, Zappe was selected by the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL News: Browns QB Deshaun Watson adds a torn Achilles to his injury history

Even though Bailey Zappe is not expected to be the starter for the next game, with Pelissero indicating that Jameis Winston could take the reins on Sunday, Zappe will still hold some anticipation for his potential involvement.

After not playing any minutes in the 2024 regular season so far, the upcoming path could present an opportunity, however small, for him to finally step onto the field.

Zappe’s stats in his career

With just two seasons under his belt—excluding this year, where he has yet to play— Zappe appeared in 14 games with the Patriots. During that time, he recorded 192 completions out of 304 passing attempts, accumulating 2,053 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns.

Santiago Tovar

