NFL News: RB Saquon Barkley tempted by offer to join the Cowboys and leave the Giants

Saquon Barkley will be a free agent very soon, and several teams are interested in his services. Now, the running back has received a tempting offer to join the Dallas Cowboys, and it comes from a player he knows very well.

Last offseason, the New York Giants faced a tough decision. They could only offer a long-term contract to either Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley, and they ultimately chose to extend the quarterback’s deal.

For this reason, they had no choice but to place the franchise tag on Barkley, who then signed a 1-year deal with the team. Now, as he’s set to become a free agent, everyone is wondering what the player will do next.

Cole Beasley is trying to convince Saquon Barkley to join the Cowboys

Saquon Barkley is going to be one of the most sought-after players next offseason. The running back will become a free agent, and surely there will be teams interested in offering a lucrative deal.

In financial terms, the Giants were unable to offer Barkley what he expected, so they reached an agreement last year to continue for one more season. However, he’s now set to hit the free agency market, with the opportunity of getting the contract he has been looking for.

Cole Beasley, former teammate of Barkley, is now trying to lure the running bacxk to join the Cowboys. “I need you (Saquon) to go to Dallas,” the retired wide receiver said on X. “Getting to run it up on your old team who disrespected you is rejuvenating.”

Barkley has said multiple times that he wants to stay in New York with the Giants. Nevertheless, in response to Beasley’s tweet, he used three laughing emojis, leading fans to speculate that he might consider an offer from the Lone Star.

There’s no doubt that Barkley is a remarkable running back, but injuries have prevented him from being as consistent as he would have wanted. Will he be able to stay healthy and prove his worth to the NFL?

How much did the Giants pay Saquon Barkley in 2023?

As mentioned earlier, Saquon Barkley was unable to sign a long-term deal with the Giants last season. They convinced him to sign a one-year, $10.09 million deal to play the 2023 campaign with them.

According to reports, Barkley is seeking around $12 to $14 million per season. Also, the two-time Pro Bowler expects a long-term contract, as he doesn’t want to sign deals for just one year.