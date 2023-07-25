Saquon Barkley’s holdout has come to an end. The running back has signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants to play the 2023 NFL season, but what’s next for him after reaching this agreement with the NFC East squad?

The Giants will bring back their elite running back for one more season. Earlier this year, the team decided to place the franchise tag on Barkley. He refused to sign it, and they didn’t reach an agreement for a long-term deal before the deadline.

After this situation, Barkley had two options: to sign the franchise tag or to sit out the 2023 campaign. However, a third one appeared on Monday, as the running back signed a one-year deal with New York.

Saquon Barkley signs a one-year deal with the Giants: What does it mean for the player?

In a very surprising turn of events, Saquon Barkley has agreed terms for a one-year deal with the New York Giants. Even though he had the option of signing his franchise tag, but the team offered him some extra money to convince him to play this season.

The franchise tag would have payed Barkley nearly $10.09 million. However, the Giants offered him a one-year, $11 million deal. What does this mean for both the running back and the team?

According to several reports, Barkley wanted to stay with the Giants for more years and, after not reaching an agreement, he decided to sign a one-year deal to show his commitment to the team.

This could be a very smart move for both sides. Once this season ends, Barkley could negotiate with the Giants as a free agent, which would cost them less. Additionally, they are securing an elite running back for at least one more season, and he could prove to them that he’s worthy of a long-term deal.