Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury really alarmed the fans of the New York Giants, but the team is not worried at all. HC Brian Daboll has now shared a huge update on the matter ahead of their third game of the 2023 NFL season.

This summer, Saquon Barkley signed a 1-year contract with the Giants after failing to secure a long-term deal. He aims to prove his value this season in hopes of earning a lucrative contract at the end of the campaign.

Unfortunately, his season didn’t start in the best way possible. During Week 2, the running back couldn’t finish the game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an ankle injury that seemed to be very serious.

Brian Daboll shares huge update about Saquon Barkley’s injury

The end of the second game of the campaign was very intense for the Giants. Even though they managed to get the victory against the Cardinals with an incredible comeback, they lost Saquon Barkley due to an injury.

While being escorted off the field, the former 2nd overall pick appeared to be in a lot of pain, which naturally concerned the team’s fans. However, Brian Daboll does not seem to be alarmed by Barkley’s injury.

“I’m not saying that he’s out yet,” said Daboll, via SNY. “He’s a quick healer. I’m not saying he’s in, he’s out. We’re going to take it all the way up with him to Thursday, but he feels a lot better today.”

According to the head coach, Saquon Barkley’s availability for Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers will be a game-time decision.

Will Saquon Barkley continue with the New York Giants in 2024?

As Saquon Barkley signed a 1-year deal with the New York Giants, he will become a free agent at the end of the season, but he could be re-signed by the team then.