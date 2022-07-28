Russell Wilson is unfazed by the massive deals some of his colleagues have gotten lately with the possibility of signing a contract extension of his own.

The Denver Broncos swung for the fences and got their guy. They surprised the league by trading for Russell Wilson to lead the Nathaniel Hackett era. But that was just the first step in their new direction.

Wilson isn't getting any younger, and some believe his best years are already behind him. But we've seen some QBs excel late in their careers, especially after changing scenery. So, who's to say he won't have a Peyton Mannish tenure at Mile High?

Nonetheless, it doesn't seem like a contract extension is imminent at this point. That could be a concern for some fans, given the mammoth deals QBs have signed recently. However, Wilson is completely unbothered by that situation.

NFL News: Russell Wilson Isn't Worried About A Contract Extension

"I don't really worry about those guys and what they're doing," Wilson told the media. "[It's] awesome for them. Obviously Kyler, great for him. Obviously, Lamar and his situation — but it has nothing, really, to do with me. I'm excited to be here. I know that. I know I want to be here for a long, long time, hopefully the rest of my career. And just, it's been a blessing just to be here with these guys. To be here with George Paton, he's been amazing to me. Coach Hackett, first class, unbelievable mind, unbelievable way how he leads this football team and the rest of the coaching staff, the players, the organization."

"This is a tremendous honor," Wilson added. "Every day I look at it as treating every day as a new day. And treating every day as just going into it. That's my focus, my sole focus, is winning a Super Bowl for the Denver Broncos and more."

GM George Paton stated that they'll keep contract negotiations private and that they'll definitely work out a deal, so it seems like they're all on the same page here. First, Wilson will have to prove that he's the guy they've been looking for years.