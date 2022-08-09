The LA Rams are keeping the master mind behind the Super Bowl LVI title. The team announced Sean McVay's contract extension, but the coach put one unique condition to sign.

The 2021 NFL season was an absolut dream for the LA Rams. The team put his confidence once again in Sean McVay to coach and he had an epic comeback to win the Super Bowl LVI. Now, the institution decided to give him a contract extension, but the HC had one unique condition to put his signature on the paperwork.

Sean McVay, 36, is one of the most promising talent nowadays in the league. He brought some fresh ideas to the NFL and his lessons guided the LA Rams to another Vince Lompardi trophy. It was crucial for the team to keep him in California in order to create a dynasty, but it was not an easy task.

But with such a talent, everyone was looking forward to steal him from the Rams, even some NFL outsiders. According to some rumors, McVay was a primary target for job in broadcasting. The offer was very interesting, but the proposal from his team was better as they fulfil one unique condition that the coach had.

Sean McVay and the condition that made him stay with the LA Rams

As said above, Sean McVay was tempted by a television broadcast to join them and analize the NFL in its 2022 season. The reports establish that it was a big offer, but the Rams gave him the conditions he was asking for in order to compete again for this year's Super Bowl: to pair up again with general manager Les Snead.

"We wanted to be able to announce that when both of us got (it) done. Mine is done. Les is in the process of that", said McVay to ESPN this Tuesday following his contract extension.