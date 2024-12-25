With just two weeks left in the NFL regular season, the Chicago Bears once again disappointed and will finish the year in last place in the NFC North. It was believed that with the arrival of Caleb Williams, the story could turn around, but that didn’t happen. A former Super Bowl-winning head coach feels qualified to lead this team and is interested in joining next season.

Pete Carroll is a historic coach in the league who led the Seattle Seahawks for thirteen seasons. It was with this team that he achieved his greatest sports accomplishment, winning Super Bowl XLVIII by defeating the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, through his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter, Carroll expressed interest in having a conversation with the Chicago franchise to potentially join them next year as head coach.

“Former Seahawks Super-Bowl winning HC Pete Carroll has expressed interest in the Bears HC job and would like to return to the sideline next season, league sources tell ESPN,” Schefter stated.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks on the field prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on November 19, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

“Carroll is one of four head coaches to have led teams to both a national championship and Super Bowl win. The others are Barry Switzer, Jimmy Johnson and Jim Harbaugh,” Schefter also added.

Ben Johnson is also expecting an interview with the Bears

Not only is Pete Carroll a potential coach for the Bears next year, but also a representative from Dan Campbell’s current staff with the Lions has shown interest in an interview with Chicago.

It is none other than Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who expressed interest in hearing the proposal. The news was confirmed by ESPN through their website.

“Sources confirmed that the Lions offensive coordinator is a name the Bears expect to interview for their head-coaching vacancy. Detroit put up 400-plus yards of offense for a third time in four games and jumped out to an early 20-0 lead. Conversely, Johnson, who praised quarterback Caleb Williams for how the ball “whistles” when he throws it, got a good look at a strong performance from the rookie.”

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson during the Detroit Lions versus the Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday November 17, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

A season to forget for the Bears

The arrival of Caleb Williams to the Bears undoubtedly generated a lot of excitement for what the talented quarterback could bring to the franchise. Unfortunately for them, the season was not as expected, and it will be a matter of reshuffling and starting over next year.

With only two games left to finish the regular season, Chicago comfortably holds the last spot in the NFC North, far behind the Lions, Vikings, and Packers. They currently have a record of four wins and eleven losses.

With the sole purpose of finishing the year in the most respectable way possible, the Bears will face the following two matchups: the first will be against the Seahawks on December 26th, and the season finale will be against the Green Bay Packers on January 5th.