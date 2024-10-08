NFL News: The Saints and Kamara suffer another blow with key player injury after loss to the Chiefs

The New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara not only suffered a defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the NFL season, but they also lost a crucial player.

It was a tough night for the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium. They fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the NFL season, despite Alvin Kamara being on the field. To make matters worse, the Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to an injury late in the game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Carr attempted a deep pass to Mason Tipton in the left corner. After falling awkwardly, Carr immediately showed signs of discomfort in his back and left the field.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen provided an update after the game: “It’s something with his left side,” though no further details were given.

Carr will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury sustained in Monday’s loss. Until a diagnosis is made, quarterback Jake Haener is expected to step in as his replacement.

Carr’s performance before the injury

The Saints got off to a rough start, with a first-quarter turnover that set up a Chiefs touchdown, led by Patrick Mahomes. Carr’s long pass was intercepted, giving Kansas City an early advantage.

However, Carr rebounded with a 50-yard bomb to Rashid Shaheed, cutting into the Chiefs’ lead and showcasing his ability to stretch the field.

Carr finished the game with 18 completions on 28 attempts for 165 passing yards. In comparison, his last game against the Falcons saw him complete 28 of 36 passes for 239 yards and three rushing attempts.

What’s next for the Saints?

vs. Buccaneers – October 13 – Week 6

vs. Broncos – October 17 – Week 7

vs. Chargers – October 27 – Week 8

vs. Panthers – November 3 – Week 9

vs. Falcons – November 10 – Week 10

