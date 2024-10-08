Trending topics:
NFL News: The Saints and Kamara suffer another blow with key player injury after loss to the Chiefs

The New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara not only suffered a defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the NFL season, but they also lost a crucial player.

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 25, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesAlvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 25, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

By Santiago Tovar

It was a tough night for the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium. They fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the NFL season, despite Alvin Kamara being on the field. To make matters worse, the Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to an injury late in the game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Carr attempted a deep pass to Mason Tipton in the left corner. After falling awkwardly, Carr immediately showed signs of discomfort in his back and left the field.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen provided an update after the game: “It’s something with his left side,” though no further details were given.

Carr will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury sustained in Monday’s loss. Until a diagnosis is made, quarterback Jake Haener is expected to step in as his replacement.

Derek Carr rushing

Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Carr’s performance before the injury

The Saints got off to a rough start, with a first-quarter turnover that set up a Chiefs touchdown, led by Patrick Mahomes. Carr’s long pass was intercepted, giving Kansas City an early advantage.

NFL News: Saints QB Derek Carr makes something clear after big win vs Dak Prescott's Cowboys

However, Carr rebounded with a 50-yard bomb to Rashid Shaheed, cutting into the Chiefs’ lead and showcasing his ability to stretch the field.

Carr finished the game with 18 completions on 28 attempts for 165 passing yards. In comparison, his last game against the Falcons saw him complete 28 of 36 passes for 239 yards and three rushing attempts.

What’s next for the Saints?

  • vs. Buccaneers – October 13 – Week 6
  • vs. Broncos – October 17 – Week 7
  • vs. Chargers – October 27 – Week 8
  • vs. Panthers – November 3 – Week 9
  • vs. Falcons – November 10 – Week 10
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

