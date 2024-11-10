Tom Brady sent a clear message about Andy Reid and the Chiefs just before the start of the second half of the season.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick won the Super Bowl six times together with the New England Patriots, but, in the near future, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes could achieve that feat which looked impossible just a few years ago.

Right now, the Chiefs are chasing a third consecutive championship ring in something never done before in NFL history. So far, they are clear favorites to do it with an 8-0 record.

However, many teams have emerged as big threats for the Kansas City Chiefs in their quest for another trophy. The Detroit Lions, the Baltimore Ravens or the Buffalo Bills might have the formula to stop them.

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl?

According to Tom Brady, even with star players on the rise like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, the Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the NFL and should be favored by anyone to win the Super Bowl.

“If you’re undefeated, you better believe they’re going to stay at the top of my power rankings at number 1. They continue to find ways to win close games. They’ve got that championship DNA and they’ve got a new addition. De Andre Hopkins is already looking like a great fit in this offense. Let’s see if the Chiefs can stay undefeated.”

Who can beat the Chiefs?

Tom Brady explained that, entering the second half of the season, the Detroit Lions have the best chance to beat the Chiefs in an eventual Super Bowl. The legendary quarterback also mentioned the Bills, Ravens and Commanders as Top 5 teams in the NFL.