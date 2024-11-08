Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs won't have star player available for game against Broncos

Andy Reid gave an important injury update for the Chiefs before the game against the Denver Broncos.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to stay undefeated when they host the Denver Broncos. It has been an impressive 8-0 start for the defending Super Bowl champions.

However, injuries are still a huge problem for the coaching staff. Patrick Mahomes aggravated his ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, throughout the year, they’ve had to replace big names like Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice.

Now, in their quest for a ninth consecutive victory this season in the NFL, Reid got a bad update about many key players before that divisional matchup with Denver.

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

Although his recovery process was supposed to be faster, Andy Reid confirmed Isiah Pacheco won’t be able to return with the Chiefs against the Denver Broncos. The running back is still recovering from a fractured fibula.

“We are taking it week by week and day by day. That whole deal. We’ve got to work through the doctors on that and the checkups there. They’re both doing great (Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu). They’re both making progress. JuJu the same way. We’re getting close, but I don’t think this week. No. I don’t think so.”

NFL News: Trey Lance sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about future as replacement of Dak Prescott

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

