The Los Angeles Dodgers, known for their aggressive moves in the transfer market, have already made significant strides this MLB offseason. The addition of Blake Snell and the re-signing of Teoscar Hernández highlight their commitment to building a championship-caliber roster. However, the franchise’s ambition appears to have no bounds.

One name dominating recent trade rumors is St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. With a hefty $260 million contract spanning several more years, the Cardinals are reportedly looking to reduce their payroll and explore long-term options, making Arenado a potential trade piece.

An elite player with an impressive track record, Arenado has a limited list of teams he’d consider joining—and the Dodgers might be the most enticing destination.

A Bold Proposal: Gonsolin and Taylor for Arenado?

Jim Riley, an analyst for Ballcap Sports, has suggested a provocative trade scenario that could bring Nolan Arenado to Los Angeles. In his proposal, the Dodgers would send starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and utility player Chris Taylor to the St. Cardinals as part of the deal.

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws out Brenton Doyle of the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field on September 24, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“I would like to see Nolan Arenado traded to the Dodgers, and there is a way to do this,” Riley explained. “The Dodgers can send pieces to the Cardinals to sort of offset it, and in the end, the Cardinals will need to send a little bit of money.”

Riley also outlined how Arenado could fit into the Dodgers’ roster: “Nolan Arenado is your third baseman, Max Muncy is your second baseman, Mookie Betts is your shortstop, and Gavin Lux is on his way out of town.”

The Salary Factor and Dodgers’ Championship Aspirations

Arenado’s substantial salary remains the biggest hurdle in any potential trade. For the Cardinals, shedding a significant portion of his contract is a primary objective, which means the Dodgers would likely need to absorb a considerable financial burden to make the deal work.

Despite these challenges, the Dodgers have never shied away from investing in elite talent. If they believe Arenado is the key to securing another World Series title, they could explore every avenue to make the trade a reality.

