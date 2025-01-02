Trending topics:
Supercoppa Italiana

Where to watch Inter vs Atalanta live in the USA: 2024 Supercoppa Italiana

Inter face Atalanta in the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal, promising an electrifying matchup. Fans in the U.S. can stay connected to the action with complete kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming platforms.

Marcus Thuram of Inter FC
© IMAGO / NurPhotoMarcus Thuram of Inter FC

By Leonardo Herrera

Inter will take on Atalanta in the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown. Fans in the United States can catch all the action live—be sure to check the broadcast and streaming details so you don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited clash.

[Watch Inter vs Atalanta online in the US on Paramount+]

The Italian soccer calendar kicks off with the highly anticipated Supercoppa Italiana, featuring a thrilling lineup of Italy’s three biggest clubs and Serie A leaders Atalanta. The Nerazzurri are poised to make history with a shot at the final, buoyed by their strong form this season.

Standing in their way, however, is a formidable challenge in Inter Milan, a team with a storied history in this competition. Inter, eager to secure another final appearance, will need to navigate the threat posed by an Atalanta side determined to prove their mettle on the big stage.

Advertisement

When will the Inter vs Atalanta match be played?

Inter play against Atalanta in the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana semifinalthis Thursday, December 2. The match is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Odilon Kossounou of Atalanta – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Odilon Kossounou of Atalanta – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Advertisement

Inter vs Atalanta: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Inter vs Atalanta in the USA

This 2024 Supercoppa Italiana game between Inter and Atalanta will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Jerry Jones makes another important statement about Mike McCarthy
NFL

Jerry Jones makes another important statement about Mike McCarthy

MLB Rumors: Dodgers explore high-stakes trade for $260 million star
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers explore high-stakes trade for $260 million star

NFL News: Russell Wilson delivers powerful message to Steelers teammates ahead of game vs Bengals
NFL

NFL News: Russell Wilson delivers powerful message to Steelers teammates ahead of game vs Bengals

Roki Sasaki would choose other franchise over the Yankees and the Mets
MLB

Roki Sasaki would choose other franchise over the Yankees and the Mets

Better Collective Logo