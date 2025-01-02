Where to watch Inter vs Atalanta live in the USA: 2024 Supercoppa Italiana

Inter will take on Atalanta in the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown. Fans in the United States can catch all the action live—be sure to check the broadcast and streaming details so you don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited clash.

The Italian soccer calendar kicks off with the highly anticipated Supercoppa Italiana, featuring a thrilling lineup of Italy’s three biggest clubs and Serie A leaders Atalanta. The Nerazzurri are poised to make history with a shot at the final, buoyed by their strong form this season.

Standing in their way, however, is a formidable challenge in Inter Milan, a team with a storied history in this competition. Inter, eager to secure another final appearance, will need to navigate the threat posed by an Atalanta side determined to prove their mettle on the big stage.

When will the Inter vs Atalanta match be played?

Inter play against Atalanta in the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana semifinalthis Thursday, December 2. The match is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Odilon Kossounou of Atalanta – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Inter vs Atalanta: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Inter vs Atalanta in the USA

This 2024 Supercoppa Italiana game between Inter and Atalanta will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+.