NFL News: Russell Wilson delivers powerful message to Steelers teammates ahead of game vs Bengals

Russell Wilson is in the eye of the storm after three straight losses for the Pittsburgh Steelers, so the quarterback will now have to prove that he can get his team out of a slump. In front of them will be the Cincinnati Bengals, who will make an all-in to try to win in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL and be expectant to see if they enter the playoffs.

For the Steelers, it is important to win on Saturday night and hope for a Baltimore Ravens loss on Sunday, with the added bonus that if this combination occurs, Pittsburgh will be celebrating as AFC North champions and will be in a better position for the postseason.

Wilson knows that the game against the Bengals is critical, and like other players on the roster, he has used his leadership role to send a strong message. The 36-year-old veteran quarterback has experience in this type of tests and wants to wake up the Steelers.

Wilson’s powerful message to his Steelers teammates

“This season we did some great things. We scored touchdowns in crucial situations. We answered and we didn’t blink. And we can’t blink now,” quarterback Wilson declared to his teammates, according to Steelers Depot.

Russell Wilson had a great performance for the Steelers against the Bengals

Wilson recalled the previous game against the Bengals

A month earlier, the Steelers had won 44-38 in their visit to the Bengals. It was one of Pittsburgh’s last great performances before the consecutive losing streak. “That was a great game for us. I think for four quarters, we battled. We responded early, and you think about responding because they made plays on their side, we responded again,” remembered Wilson.

“Some of those games, specially in the AFC North, they’re heavyweight fights and they’re battles. And as we go further, it’s going to be like that too,” completed Wilson speaking about the divisional clash against the Bengals.

The Steelers have three possible rivals for first round of the playoffs

The results of Week 18 will determine whether Pittsburgh will be a host or a visitor in the playoffs. The Steelers can no longer fall below the No. 6 seed, and if they win next Saturday, they will have a chance to secure the No. 3 seed, which would allow them to host at least one postseason game.

If Wilson’s team wins the AFC North, they will play at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh win their games, the Steelers would face the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. If they lose to the Bengals and fall to the sixth seed, they would most likely face the Ravens in the first round of the playoffs.

