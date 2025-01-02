Jerry Jones is just days away from facing one of the most important decisions in the history of the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy’s contract expires after the 2024 season, and so far, it is unknown whether he will remain in the position or if someone new will step in to try to lead the team to the Super Bowl.

Between 2021 and 2023, McCarthy seemed like the long-term candidate with three consecutive years of winning at least 12 games. However, major disappointments came during the playoffs, especially last season when they were crushed at home by the Green Bay Packers.

Then, when hopes were at their highest, 2024 was filled with injuries to stars like Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence, and DaRon Bland. As a result, the Cowboys will finish with a losing record and no chances to compete for the championship.

Who will be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

Despite the fact that many members of the coaching staff, including Mike McCarthy, have their contracts expiring in the coming days, Jerry Jones admitted in an interview with 105.3 The Fan that he is not pressured by time to make a final decision.

“I’m not under any unusual time frame at all. I don’t have any comment other than the fan sentiment has shown that Mike’s certainly got the kind of coaching background and coaching success that would make him a very qualified coach in the NFL. All of that’s there. I’m not going to get into any indication one way or the other that I’m not interested in having Mike back. I don’t want that to be the case at all. I’ll assure you that I have been for weeks thinking about how we go forward after this season.”

Will Mike McCarthy get contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

That question has been a ‘tricky situation’ in recent months. Although Jerry Jones constantly praises Mike McCarthy’s work, he has not given an official confirmation about his future. This was his response when asked if he was certain McCarthy wanted to return to Dallas or if he would entertain offers from other teams.

“Well, I feel good about Mike McCarthy. The main thing is that I like the job he’s done. It’s unfortunate that we’ve had the year that we had, but, I feel good about Mike. You learn a lot during adverse and challenging times.”

