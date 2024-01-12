Tom Brady made a big decision by retiring for good in 2023, but he left knowing many of records will be safe for a while — especially his seven Super Bowl rings. However, he could already lose a particular record in Wild Card weekend of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller is tied with Joe Flacco for the most road playoff wins with seven. So if Flacco leads the Browns to victory against the Texans on Saturday, he would leave Brady in second place.

“Anytime you get to be in the playoffs and win football games, there’s some part of you that takes pride in that, no matter where it is,” Flacco told reporters, via CBS Sports. “This is what we go to work for every day, is to be in this position, and to play these types of games. I think we should all hold our head high.”

Flacco’s last playoff game was against Brady

It has been quite a ride for Flacco between his last playoff appearance and his upcoming game for Cleveland. Curiously, the last time he started in a postseason game came in the 2014 season, when his Ravens lost to Brady’s Patriots 35-31 in the divisional round.

From then on, things were challenging for the 2013 Super Bowl MVP. After being benched in 2018, Baltimore sent Flacco to Denver, where he spent the 2019 season before playing for the Jets between 2020 and 2022.

His comeback in 2023 may be one of the most fascinating stories of the season. Flacco had to wait until Week 11 to find a new team, with the Browns bringing him in to fill in the vacancy left by Deshaun Watson’s injury.

Flacco has been playing with a chip on his shoulder since then, leading an inspired Cleveland team that hopes to continue with the Cinderella story in the postseason.

Flacco can break more records

Apart from the record for most road playoff victories, Flacco can break more records this weekend. Currently tied with Brett Favre at five, the 38-year-old can become the quarterback with the most wins in the Wild Card round.

On top of that, if Flacco once again throws multiple touchdown passes against Houston, he would tie Aaron Rodgers’ record of nine consecutive playoff games throwing multiple TDs.